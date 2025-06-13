$16 Billion Treasure Found: Three Nations Battle for Sunken Galleon

Ambushed En Route The San José was returning to Spain from Peru, carrying treasure intended to fund the War of the Spanish Succession. However, it was intercepted by a British squadron under Admiral Charles Wager. During the battle, the ship’s powder magazine exploded, sending the vessel and its treasure to the ocean floor.

Coins and Cannons Confirm Identity A recent study by Colombian experts confirmed the wreckage as that of the San José. Evidence includes silver coins from the Lima mint of 1707, Kangxi-era Chinese porcelain, and cannons dating back to 1665, all bearing historical markings. These findings indicate that this was indeed the ship that plied the Tierra Firme maritime route in the 18th century.

Who Owns the Treasure? Now, the real battle has begun—a fight over ownership of the treasure. Colombia claims it belongs to them as it was found in their territorial waters. Spain asserts that the ship was its property. Peru reminds everyone that the treasure represents the labour of its miners. Meanwhile, the company Sea Search Armada claims it located the wreck in 1981 and therefore deserves a share. The matter has now escalated into a $10 billion lawsuit.