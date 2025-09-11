24th Anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the Deadliest Terrorist Attack in US History

Few in the United States Of America are likely to forget the day of 11 September 2001. That day witnessed events that shook the entire nation. Exactly 24 years ago, America suffered the largest terrorist attack in its history. This attack, also known as the 9/11 terrorist attack, resulted in significant loss of life and property.
On 11 September 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger planes in the United States. At 8:46 AM, the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Seventeen minutes later, a second plane hit the South Tower. Both towers subsequently collapsed. A short time later, a third plane crashed into the Pentagon building near Washington D.C. The fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers, preventing them from reaching their intended target. This terrorist attack stunned not only America but the entire world.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people, including 2,977 victims. The collapse of the World Trade Center towers resulted in 2,753 deaths. The plane crash into the Pentagon killed 184 people. Forty people perished in the plane crash in Pennsylvania. All 19 terrorists also died.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks resulted in injuries to approximately 25,000 people. Many suffered severe injuries, while others sustained less serious wounds. Those with severe injuries required hospital treatment for many days.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States were carried out by 19 terrorists from the Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation. The mastermind behind this deadly attack was Osama bin Laden, the leader and notorious terrorist of Al-Qaeda.
It took America nearly 10 years to avenge the 9/11 terrorist attacks. During Barack Obama's presidency, the United States launched an operation into Pakistan and killed Laden. On 2 May 2011, US intelligence agencies identified Laden's luxurious home in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Laden was hiding in this house with his wives, children, and some associates. At approximately 1 AM local time (1 PM US time on 1 May), 23 US Navy SEAL commandos arrived in Pakistan via two Black Hawk helicopters as part of 'Operation Neptune Spear'. One helicopter crashed, but the mission continued. The commandos scaled the walls, entered the compound, and found Laden unarmed. He attempted to shield himself behind his daughter, but a commando shot Laden in the head, killing him. Shortly after Laden's death, then-US President Obama announced that revenge for the 9/11 attacks had been achieved.