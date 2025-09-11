24th Anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the Deadliest Terrorist Attack in US History

It took America nearly 10 years to avenge the 9/11 terrorist attacks. During Barack Obama's presidency, the United States launched an operation into Pakistan and killed Laden. On 2 May 2011, US intelligence agencies identified Laden's luxurious home in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Laden was hiding in this house with his wives, children, and some associates. At approximately 1 AM local time (1 PM US time on 1 May), 23 US Navy SEAL commandos arrived in Pakistan via two Black Hawk helicopters as part of 'Operation Neptune Spear'. One helicopter crashed, but the mission continued. The commandos scaled the walls, entered the compound, and found Laden unarmed. He attempted to shield himself behind his daughter, but a commando shot Laden in the head, killing him. Shortly after Laden's death, then-US President Obama announced that revenge for the 9/11 attacks had been achieved.