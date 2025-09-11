Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

24th Anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the Deadliest Terrorist Attack in US History

Today marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America. On this day in 2001, the largest terrorist attack in American history took place.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

9/11 Attacks
9/11 Attacks (Photo - Washington Post)

Few in the United States Of America are likely to forget the day of 11 September 2001. That day witnessed events that shook the entire nation. Exactly 24 years ago, America suffered the largest terrorist attack in its history. This attack, also known as the 9/11 terrorist attack, resulted in significant loss of life and property.

◙ 24th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

On 11 September 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger planes in the United States. At 8:46 AM, the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Seventeen minutes later, a second plane hit the South Tower. Both towers subsequently collapsed. A short time later, a third plane crashed into the Pentagon building near Washington D.C. The fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers, preventing them from reaching their intended target. This terrorist attack stunned not only America but the entire world.

◙ 2,996 Lives Lost

The 9/11 terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people, including 2,977 victims. The collapse of the World Trade Center towers resulted in 2,753 deaths. The plane crash into the Pentagon killed 184 people. Forty people perished in the plane crash in Pennsylvania. All 19 terrorists also died.

◙ Approximately 25,000 Injured

The 9/11 terrorist attacks resulted in injuries to approximately 25,000 people. Many suffered severe injuries, while others sustained less serious wounds. Those with severe injuries required hospital treatment for many days.

◙ Who Perpetrated the Attack?

The 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States were carried out by 19 terrorists from the Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation. The mastermind behind this deadly attack was Osama bin Laden, the leader and notorious terrorist of Al-Qaeda.

◙ America's Decade-Long Pursuit of Revenge

It took America nearly 10 years to avenge the 9/11 terrorist attacks. During Barack Obama's presidency, the United States launched an operation into Pakistan and killed Laden. On 2 May 2011, US intelligence agencies identified Laden's luxurious home in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Laden was hiding in this house with his wives, children, and some associates. At approximately 1 AM local time (1 PM US time on 1 May), 23 US Navy SEAL commandos arrived in Pakistan via two Black Hawk helicopters as part of 'Operation Neptune Spear'. One helicopter crashed, but the mission continued. The commandos scaled the walls, entered the compound, and found Laden unarmed. He attempted to shield himself behind his daughter, but a commando shot Laden in the head, killing him. Shortly after Laden's death, then-US President Obama announced that revenge for the 9/11 attacks had been achieved.

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 03:23 pm

World / 24th Anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the Deadliest Terrorist Attack in US History
