World

26 Nations Pledge Post-War Security Guarantees to Ukraine; Russia Rejects Claims

Following the conclusion of the war against Russia, 26 countries have pledged to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. Russia has also responded to this development.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Russia reacts on security guarantees given by 26 nations to Ukraine (Photo: Patrika)

The Russia-Ukraine War, ongoing for over 42 months, has devastated Ukraine, causing significant loss of life and property. However, consistent international support has enabled the Ukrainian army to effectively resist the Russian forces, resulting in considerable Russian casualties. This conflict has caused international concern for Ukraine's security, prompting numerous countries to offer assistance.

26 Countries Guarantee Ukraine's Post-War Security

Twenty-six countries have guaranteed Ukraine's post-war security. Primarily European nations, they have pledged to deploy troops to ensure Ukraine's safety after the war's conclusion. This initiative, termed the ‘Coalition Of The Willing’, aims to secure Ukraine's future. At a recent summit in Paris, led by France and Britain, these 26 countries committed to providing Ukraine with post-conflict security guarantees.

Military and Diplomatic Measures

To ensure Ukraine's security, these 26 countries have planned military and diplomatic responses to any future Russian aggression. Their plan involves deploying troops to Ukraine following the establishment of peace. This encompasses land, air, and maritime security.

Russia's Response

Russia has strongly criticised this security guarantee plan. The Russian Foreign Ministry deemed it unacceptable, describing it as a threat to the European continent. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Western security guarantees for Ukraine, stating that foreign, particularly European and American, troops cannot assure Ukraine's safety. Peskov warned that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered a provocation and met with a strong response.

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 01:40 pm

English News / World / 26 Nations Pledge Post-War Security Guarantees to Ukraine; Russia Rejects Claims
