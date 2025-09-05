26 Nations Pledge Post-War Security Guarantees to Ukraine; Russia Rejects Claims

The Russia-Ukraine War, ongoing for over 42 months, has devastated Ukraine, causing significant loss of life and property. However, consistent international support has enabled the Ukrainian army to effectively resist the Russian forces, resulting in considerable Russian casualties. This conflict has caused international concern for Ukraine's security, prompting numerous countries to offer assistance.
Twenty-six countries have guaranteed Ukraine's post-war security. Primarily European nations, they have pledged to deploy troops to ensure Ukraine's safety after the war's conclusion. This initiative, termed the ‘Coalition Of The Willing’, aims to secure Ukraine's future. At a recent summit in Paris, led by France and Britain, these 26 countries committed to providing Ukraine with post-conflict security guarantees.
To ensure Ukraine's security, these 26 countries have planned military and diplomatic responses to any future Russian aggression. Their plan involves deploying troops to Ukraine following the establishment of peace. This encompasses land, air, and maritime security.
Russia has strongly criticised this security guarantee plan. The Russian Foreign Ministry deemed it unacceptable, describing it as a threat to the European continent. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed Western security guarantees for Ukraine, stating that foreign, particularly European and American, troops cannot assure Ukraine's safety. Peskov warned that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered a provocation and met with a strong response.