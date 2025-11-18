4-Year-Old Child Diagnosed with Cancer, Mother Falls Critically Ill Weeks Later

The diagnosis of cancer in both Nicky and Raffi has been a major blow to the family. It is a very difficult time for Raffi's father, Neil Starkowitz, and his 10-year-old sister Ella and 7-year-old sister Talya, but they are all facing it together with immense courage. Nicky and Raffi are undergoing treatment together. While the tumour has been removed from Raffi's brain through surgery and the cancer has largely been eradicated, he has not yet fully recovered. Meanwhile, Nicky has also undergone a mastectomy and is recovering.