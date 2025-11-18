4-Year-Old Child Diagnosed with Cancer, Mother Falls Critically Ill Weeks Later

Nicky with Raffi (Image: Patrika)
A family living in Britain has been struck by tragedy when their 4-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer. We are talking about Raffi Starkowitz, who lives with his family in Bushey, Hertfordshire. In March of this year, when he suddenly started walking unsteadily, his family thought he might have an ear infection or a virus. When tests were conducted, it was discovered that Raffi has Group 3 Large Cell Anaplastic Medulloblastoma, a type of cancer. This was discovered in April.
Even before receiving the news of Raffi's cancer, the family was already in deep distress. A few weeks later, they received another shock. Raffi's mother, Nicky Starkowitz, was also diagnosed with cancer during a check-up. Tests revealed that Nicky has Stage 3 breast cancer.
The diagnosis of cancer in both Nicky and Raffi has been a major blow to the family. It is a very difficult time for Raffi's father, Neil Starkowitz, and his 10-year-old sister Ella and 7-year-old sister Talya, but they are all facing it together with immense courage. Nicky and Raffi are undergoing treatment together. While the tumour has been removed from Raffi's brain through surgery and the cancer has largely been eradicated, he has not yet fully recovered. Meanwhile, Nicky has also undergone a mastectomy and is recovering.
Raffi has lost his hair due to chemotherapy, but he is fighting the illness with great courage. This is a very challenging situation for Nicky, as she is not only battling her own illness but also caring for her son during this difficult period.
Raffi's entire treatment is very expensive. In this situation, his family has launched a campaign called 'Rally for Raffi' on GoFundMe. The campaign is receiving support from the public, and so far, £200,000 (approximately ₹2.3 crore) has been raised. Raffi's family is very happy with the public's support and will continue to raise more funds through this campaign. Previously, in April, a fundraiser had raised £16,000 (approximately ₹18 lakh). Along with the fundraising campaign, Raffi's family is also appealing to everyone to pray for his and Nicky's speedy recovery.
