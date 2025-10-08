40,000-Year-Old Bacteria Revived from Ice, Posing Risk of Dangerous Disease Outbreak

Bacteria (Photo: Patrika)
Scientists worldwide are constantly engaged in new discoveries. These discoveries, made in various fields, reveal many new things. However, some discoveries can also create an atmosphere of fear. Recently, scientists from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in the United States, have made such a discovery in the frozen ice (permafrost) of Alaska. These scientists have discovered microorganisms that are approximately 40,000 years old from the ice.
During their research, scientists found that these microorganisms do not immediately revive when the permafrost is thawed. However, after a few months, they gradually come to life and begin to form their colonies.
It sounds like something out of a horror film, but it is a reality. Some of the discovered microorganisms could potentially spread dangerous diseases. If this happens, it could lead to a very serious situation.
Scientists collected samples from a 65-year-old tunnel for permafrost research in Alaska. This underground tunnel, made of ice and soil, was constructed in the 1960s. The scientists kept the samples in conditions simulating warmth.
In the initial stages of the research, the microorganisms grew very slowly, but after 6 months, they formed strong groups and even created a sticky layer called a biofilm. Upon thawing, these microorganisms release gases like carbon dioxide and methane, which can further accelerate the Earth's temperature rise. Scientists state that the longer the summers in the Arctic region, the greater the risk of these organisms becoming active and releasing gases. Although these microorganisms have not yet shown the ability to directly infect humans, scientists believe that if an organism emerges in the future that can cause illness in animals or humans, it could lead to a new pandemic.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending