40,000-Year-Old Bacteria Revived from Ice, Posing Risk of Dangerous Disease Outbreak

In the initial stages of the research, the microorganisms grew very slowly, but after 6 months, they formed strong groups and even created a sticky layer called a biofilm. Upon thawing, these microorganisms release gases like carbon dioxide and methane, which can further accelerate the Earth's temperature rise. Scientists state that the longer the summers in the Arctic region, the greater the risk of these organisms becoming active and releasing gases. Although these microorganisms have not yet shown the ability to directly infect humans, scientists believe that if an organism emerges in the future that can cause illness in animals or humans, it could lead to a new pandemic.