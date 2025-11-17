42 Indians Burn to Death in Saudi Arabia After Bus Collides with Diesel Tanker

Ever since the news of this accident broke, dozens of relatives of the pilgrims have started arriving at the offices of travel agencies in Hyderabad. All are anxious to know about the safety of their family members. Mufti Asifullah, a resident of Hyderabad, said, "As soon as we received information about the accident, we contacted Al Makkah Tours and Travels. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has spoken to me, and we request the government to grant us permission to travel to Saudi Arabia. Seven members of my family have gone to Saudi Arabia." Another resident, Mohammed Mohsin, said, "Seven members of my family went to Saudi Arabia last week. I request the government to bring the bodies of the deceased back to India as soon as possible."