45 Indians Killed in Accident Laid to Rest in Saudi Arabia; Azharuddin Explains

Imran Sharif, who had gone to Saudi Arabia, said that all the deceased in the accident were cremated in his presence. He mentioned that he had arrived in Medina on Thursday. It is noteworthy that 17 members of Imran's family were victims of this accident. Meanwhile, Rizwan, who reached Saudi Arabia, reported that five members of his family, including his mother and brother, died in the accident. He added that they are now awaiting the completion of other necessary procedures.