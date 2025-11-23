Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

45 Indians Killed in Accident Laid to Rest in Saudi Arabia; Azharuddin Explains

All the deceased in the accident in Saudi Arabia have been buried. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer, offered funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque. Read the full story...

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 23, 2025

Azharuddin (Image: Patrika)

Forty-five Indian pilgrims who died in a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia were laid to rest on Saturday. These pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia from Telangana for Umrah. They died in a collision between a bus and an oil tanker on the night between Sunday and Monday near Medina. Ten children were among the deceased.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer attended the funeral prayer

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer, offered the funeral prayer at the Prophet's Mosque. Following this, the mortal remains of the deceased were buried in the Jannatul Baqi cemetery in Medina.

Present on the occasion were the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhail Khan; India's Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Surti; Telangana government minister and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin; Minority Welfare Secretary B. Shafiullah; and AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, among others.

Telangana government announces compensation of ₹5 lakh

Following this horrific accident, the Telangana government has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to each affected family. Additionally, arrangements were made for the travel of two relatives of each victim to and from Saudi Arabia.

Telangana government minister Mohammed Azharuddin stated that transportation, food, and accommodation were arranged for all arriving relatives, while some bore their own expenses. The former cricketer mentioned that he would return to Hyderabad on November 27 after all formalities are completed.

17 members of the same family died

Imran Sharif, who had gone to Saudi Arabia, said that all the deceased in the accident were cremated in his presence. He mentioned that he had arrived in Medina on Thursday. It is noteworthy that 17 members of Imran's family were victims of this accident. Meanwhile, Rizwan, who reached Saudi Arabia, reported that five members of his family, including his mother and brother, died in the accident. He added that they are now awaiting the completion of other necessary procedures.

This accident is the most severe incident related to Indian Umrah pilgrims in recent years, leaving many families devastated. Officials stated that they would contact Saudi authorities for any further assistance.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

23 Nov 2025 11:52 am

English News / World / 45 Indians Killed in Accident Laid to Rest in Saudi Arabia; Azharuddin Explains

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Amazon Sacks Over 1,800 Engineers in Major Layoff

Amazon
World

Faisalabad Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 20, Factory Destroyed

Boiler blast in Faisalabad
Pakistan

Trump’s Ultimatum: ‘Zelensky Must Accept Russia-Ukraine Peace Proposal’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
World

10 Killed, Over 600 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Strikes Bangladesh

Earthquake in Bangladesh
World

Bangladesh Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Kolkata

Earthquake
Asia
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.