45 Indians Killed in Accident Laid to Rest in Saudi Arabia; Azharuddin Explains

Forty-five Indian pilgrims who died in a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia were laid to rest on Saturday. These pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia from Telangana for Umrah. They died in a collision between a bus and an oil tanker on the night between Sunday and Monday near Medina. Ten children were among the deceased.
According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S. Abdul Nazeer, offered the funeral prayer at the Prophet's Mosque. Following this, the mortal remains of the deceased were buried in the Jannatul Baqi cemetery in Medina.
Present on the occasion were the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhail Khan; India's Consul General in Jeddah, Fahad Surti; Telangana government minister and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin; Minority Welfare Secretary B. Shafiullah; and AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain, among others.
Following this horrific accident, the Telangana government has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to each affected family. Additionally, arrangements were made for the travel of two relatives of each victim to and from Saudi Arabia.
Telangana government minister Mohammed Azharuddin stated that transportation, food, and accommodation were arranged for all arriving relatives, while some bore their own expenses. The former cricketer mentioned that he would return to Hyderabad on November 27 after all formalities are completed.
Imran Sharif, who had gone to Saudi Arabia, said that all the deceased in the accident were cremated in his presence. He mentioned that he had arrived in Medina on Thursday. It is noteworthy that 17 members of Imran's family were victims of this accident. Meanwhile, Rizwan, who reached Saudi Arabia, reported that five members of his family, including his mother and brother, died in the accident. He added that they are now awaiting the completion of other necessary procedures.
This accident is the most severe incident related to Indian Umrah pilgrims in recent years, leaving many families devastated. Officials stated that they would contact Saudi authorities for any further assistance.
