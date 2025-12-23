23 December 2025,

Tuesday

World

Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: Something Will Happen in 2026 That Will Cause a Stir

Another major prophecy from Baba Vanga has come to light, increasing people's concerns. According to Baba Vanga's prophecy, something will happen in 2026 that will cause a stir.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Baba Vanga

Baba Vanga (Image: Patrika)

Baba Vanga's prophecies are often quite frightening and tend to increase people's anxiety. Many of Baba Vanga's predictions have come true so far, and because of this, she is known for her terrifying prophecies. Whenever a prophecy from Baba Vanga emerges, it instills fear in people's minds. Now, another prophecy from Baba Vanga has surfaced, causing renewed concern among people. According to this prediction, something will happen in 2026 that will cause widespread upheaval.

Economic Upheaval in 2026!

Baba Vanga has made several predictions for 2026, most of which are frightening and dangerous. Now, another terrifying prophecy from Baba Vanga for the coming year has come to light. According to this prediction, there will be economic upheaval in 2026. The impact will be felt in many countries around the world, leading to an economic crisis. The global economy could also be affected, with some countries potentially facing recession. However, the Patrika group does not confirm any such predictions.

Lost Her Eyesight at a Young Age

Baba Vanga was a woman. Her real name was Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born on October 3, 1911, in the Ottoman Empire. She lost her eyesight at the age of 12. She passed away on August 11, 1996, at the age of 84 in Bulgaria.

Many of Baba Vanga's Predictions Have Come True Before

Many of Baba Vanga's predictions have come true in the past. Let's look at some of these prophecies:

◙ The fall of the Soviet Union

◙ The 9/11 terrorist attacks in America

◙ The development of technology

◙ The rise of China

◙ The growing influence of smartphones

◙ An increase in terrorism

◙ An earthquake in Myanmar in 2025

◙ Wars in 2025 (India-Pakistan, Pakistan-Afghanistan, Israel-Iran, and Thailand-Cambodia)

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 12:59 pm

English News / World / Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: Something Will Happen in 2026 That Will Cause a Stir

