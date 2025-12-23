Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: Something Will Happen in 2026 That Will Cause a Stir

Baba Vanga has made several predictions for 2026, most of which are frightening and dangerous. Now, another terrifying prophecy from Baba Vanga for the coming year has come to light. According to this prediction, there will be economic upheaval in 2026. The impact will be felt in many countries around the world, leading to an economic crisis. The global economy could also be affected, with some countries potentially facing recession. However, the Patrika group does not confirm any such predictions.