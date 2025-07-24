24 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

49 Dead in Plane Crash Near China-Russia Border

A plane has crashed in Russia near the Chinese border. There were 49 people on board. A search and rescue operation has been launched.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Plane (Image Source: Patrika)

Plane crashes in Russia: A civilian aircraft, an AN-24 twin turboprop, has crashed in Russia, resulting in the death of all 49 people on board. The aircraft was carrying 43 passengers and 6 crew members. The Angara Airlines plane was en route to the city of Tynda, near the Chinese border. The wreckage of the missing plane has been located.

The plane disappeared shortly before reaching its destination. Russian emergency services reported that the aircraft vanished from radar before reaching its intended destination. A search and rescue operation is underway. Russian officials stated that the area is largely covered by boreal forest, hindering rescue and recovery efforts.

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Jul 2025 03:15 pm

English News / World / 49 Dead in Plane Crash Near China-Russia Border
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.