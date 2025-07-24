49 Dead in Plane Crash Near China-Russia Border

Plane crashes in Russia: A civilian aircraft, an AN-24 twin turboprop, has crashed in Russia, resulting in the death of all 49 people on board. The aircraft was carrying 43 passengers and 6 crew members. The Angara Airlines plane was en route to the city of Tynda, near the Chinese border. The wreckage of the missing plane has been located.
The plane disappeared shortly before reaching its destination. Russian emergency services reported that the aircraft vanished from radar before reaching its intended destination. A search and rescue operation is underway. Russian officials stated that the area is largely covered by boreal forest, hindering rescue and recovery efforts.