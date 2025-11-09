6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Five Aftershocks Reported, Tsunami Warning Issued

Following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, Japan experienced five aftershocks. The first aftershock had a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale. The second aftershock had a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale. The third aftershock had a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale. The fourth aftershock had a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. The fifth aftershock was stronger than the others, with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale.