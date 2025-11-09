6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Five Aftershocks Reported, Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake in Japan (Representational Photo: Patrika)
Earthquakes continue to occur frequently. More than one earthquake happens somewhere in the world every day. Some countries, including Japan, frequently experience earthquakes. Today, Sunday, November 9, the earth trembled once again in Japan due to an earthquake. This earthquake occurred 126 kilometres east of Yamada, with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. According to Indian time, the earthquake in Japan occurred today at 1:33 PM. Japan's Geophysics Agency also confirmed today's earthquake. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.
Following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, Japan experienced five aftershocks. The first aftershock had a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale. The second aftershock had a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale. The third aftershock had a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale. The fourth aftershock had a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. The fifth aftershock was stronger than the others, with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale.
Following the earthquake, people in the affected areas fled their homes in fear. The occurrence of five consecutive aftershocks caused further panic. These tremors were felt by many people. Currently, there is no information about any casualties due to the earthquake.
Following the earthquake and aftershocks, Japan's meteorological department has issued a tsunami warning for the country's eastern coastal areas. People have been advised to stay away from the coast.
