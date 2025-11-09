Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Five Aftershocks Reported, Tsunami Warning Issued

The earth trembled today with a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Japan. Not only that, but five aftershocks followed, causing panic.

1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025

Earthquake

Earthquake in Japan (Representational Photo: Patrika)

Earthquakes continue to occur frequently. More than one earthquake happens somewhere in the world every day. Some countries, including Japan, frequently experience earthquakes. Today, Sunday, November 9, the earth trembled once again in Japan due to an earthquake. This earthquake occurred 126 kilometres east of Yamada, with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. According to Indian time, the earthquake in Japan occurred today at 1:33 PM. Japan's Geophysics Agency also confirmed today's earthquake. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

Five Aftershocks Followed the Earthquake

Following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, Japan experienced five aftershocks. The first aftershock had a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale. The second aftershock had a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale. The third aftershock had a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale. The fourth aftershock had a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. The fifth aftershock was stronger than the others, with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale.

People Fled Homes in Fear

Following the earthquake, people in the affected areas fled their homes in fear. The occurrence of five consecutive aftershocks caused further panic. These tremors were felt by many people. Currently, there is no information about any casualties due to the earthquake.

Tsunami Warning Issued

Following the earthquake and aftershocks, Japan's meteorological department has issued a tsunami warning for the country's eastern coastal areas. People have been advised to stay away from the coast.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 03:51 pm

English News / World / 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Five Aftershocks Reported, Tsunami Warning Issued

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Taliban Warns Pakistan of Strong Retaliation if Talks Fail

Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
World

Massive fire at perfume warehouse in Turkey claims 6 lives

Perfume warehouse catches fire in Turkey
Gulf

Trump shows leniency towards Hungary, grants exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports for one year

Viktor Orban with Donald Trump
World

Terrorists Kidnap Five Indian Employees at Gunpoint in Mali

5 Indians kidnapped in Mali
World

Shutdown Disrupts Air Travel: US Government Cancelled 1,000 Flights, Key Routes Affected

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.