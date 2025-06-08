script$6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
World

$6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk

Al-Awlaki stated that what has happened and is happening to our people in Gaza is limitless. Awlaki became the head of al-Qaeda in Yemen in 2024, succeeding leader Khalid al-Batarfi after his death.

Jun 08, 2025 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Trump Vs Musk
Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki, the head of al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch, has threatened to kill US President Donald Trump and American businessman Elon Musk. Awlaki’s video shows pictures of Trump and Musk, alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. Awlaki also mentioned plans to assassinate leaders from Egypt, Jordan, and Gulf Arab states in his video.

Unprecedented Situation in Gaza

Al-Awlaki stated that the situation in Gaza, and what has happened and is happening to our people there, is unprecedented. Awlaki became the head of al-Qaeda in Yemen in 2024, succeeding Khalid al-Batarfi after his death. There is a US$6 million bounty on Awlaki’s head. The US government has stated that Awlaki has spoken of attacks on the US and its allies.

Challenging the Houthis’ Prominence

Experts suggest that Awlaki, the head of al-Qaeda in Yemen, aims to establish his position in the Muslim world by releasing video messages against Israel and Western countries. Recently, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked the US-Israel alliance, gaining popularity in the Muslim world. Therefore, Awlaki seeks to challenge the Houthis’ dominance by portraying himself as equally concerned about the situation in Gaza.

Organisation Possesses 4,000 Fighters

United Nations experts estimate that al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch has between 3,000 and 4,000 active fighters, along with thousands more inactive members. The organisation funds itself through robbing banks and money exchange shops, arms trafficking, counterfeit currency, and ransom campaigns. They also have links with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, although the Houthis deny this. Al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch fighters have repeatedly attacked the Saudi Arabia-backed forces in Yemen.

Over 57,000 Deaths

From 2023 to 20 May 2025, over 57,000 people have died in Gaza, mostly women and children. Since 2023, 1726 Israeli citizens have been killed. The Israeli army continues military operations in Gaza. 500,000 people are facing severe food insecurity.

News / World / $6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

in 4 hours

$6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk

World

$6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk

in 5 hours

Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert

National News

Heavy Rainfall to Lash Several States from June 8-14: IMD Issues Alert

in 5 hours

Housefull 5 Continues Strong, Thug Life Momentum Builds

Entertainment

Housefull 5 Continues Strong, Thug Life Momentum Builds

in 5 hours

Latest World

5,000-Year-Old Bread Unearths Ancient Recipe, Sparks Modern Culinary Trend

Lifestyle News

5,000-Year-Old Bread Unearths Ancient Recipe, Sparks Modern Culinary Trend

17 hours ago

Starlink Licensed in India, Increasing Competition for Jio and Airtel

World

Starlink Licensed in India, Increasing Competition for Jio and Airtel

1 day ago

'Gates of Hell' Fire Diminishes After 45 Years

World

'Gates of Hell' Fire Diminishes After 45 Years

1 day ago

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

World

Shashi Tharoor’s Son Questions Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.