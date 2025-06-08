$6 Million Bounty on Al-Qaeda Chief Awlaki Who Threatened Trump and Musk

Unprecedented Situation in Gaza Al-Awlaki stated that the situation in Gaza, and what has happened and is happening to our people there, is unprecedented. Awlaki became the head of al-Qaeda in Yemen in 2024, succeeding Khalid al-Batarfi after his death. There is a US$6 million bounty on Awlaki’s head. The US government has stated that Awlaki has spoken of attacks on the US and its allies.

Challenging the Houthis’ Prominence Experts suggest that Awlaki, the head of al-Qaeda in Yemen, aims to establish his position in the Muslim world by releasing video messages against Israel and Western countries. Recently, the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked the US-Israel alliance, gaining popularity in the Muslim world. Therefore, Awlaki seeks to challenge the Houthis’ dominance by portraying himself as equally concerned about the situation in Gaza.

Organisation Possesses 4,000 Fighters United Nations experts estimate that al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch has between 3,000 and 4,000 active fighters, along with thousands more inactive members. The organisation funds itself through robbing banks and money exchange shops, arms trafficking, counterfeit currency, and ransom campaigns. They also have links with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, although the Houthis deny this. Al-Qaeda’s Yemen branch fighters have repeatedly attacked the Saudi Arabia-backed forces in Yemen.