7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Atlantic Ocean, Tsunami Warning Issued for America

Tsunami (Image: X)
A major 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Drake Passage in the South Atlantic Ocean on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in remote waters between South America and Antarctica. The earthquake occurred at 4:29 PM (local time) on Friday.
The earthquake originated 10.5 kilometres below the Earth's surface. Several aftershocks were also felt following this earthquake. A tsunami warning was issued for the western coast of South America after the earthquake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued this tsunami alert 19 minutes after the earthquake occurred. It warned of dangerous waves in coastal areas within approximately 620 miles of the epicentre, particularly in Chile.
At that time, there was no expectation of tsunami waves higher than 0.3 metres (approximately one foot) reaching any coast. The centre continuously monitored nearby sea levels to confirm this forecast. It was also stated that tsunami waves could take several hours to reach the shores, therefore, people living in coastal areas should remain cautious and vigilant. However, a few hours later, the USGS clarified that there was no longer any threat of a tsunami.
