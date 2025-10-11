Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Atlantic Ocean, Tsunami Warning Issued for America

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Drake Passage at 4:29 PM (local time) on Friday. A tsunami warning was issued for the western coast of South America 19 minutes after the earthquake.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Atlantic Ocean

Tsunami (Image: X)

A major 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Drake Passage in the South Atlantic Ocean on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in remote waters between South America and Antarctica. The earthquake occurred at 4:29 PM (local time) on Friday.

Earthquake originated 10.5 kilometres below the surface

The earthquake originated 10.5 kilometres below the Earth's surface. Several aftershocks were also felt following this earthquake. A tsunami warning was issued for the western coast of South America after the earthquake. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued this tsunami alert 19 minutes after the earthquake occurred. It warned of dangerous waves in coastal areas within approximately 620 miles of the epicentre, particularly in Chile.

Alert for residents in coastal areas to remain cautious

At that time, there was no expectation of tsunami waves higher than 0.3 metres (approximately one foot) reaching any coast. The centre continuously monitored nearby sea levels to confirm this forecast. It was also stated that tsunami waves could take several hours to reach the shores, therefore, people living in coastal areas should remain cautious and vigilant. However, a few hours later, the USGS clarified that there was no longer any threat of a tsunami.

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 05:39 pm

Published on: 11 Oct 2025 05:39 pm

English News / World / 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake in Atlantic Ocean, Tsunami Warning Issued for America

