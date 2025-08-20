Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

71 Killed in Afghanistan Bus Fire Following Collision

A horrific road accident occurred in Afghanistan on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic loss of 71 lives.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

Afghanistan road accident
Accident (Image: Video Screen Shot)

A horrific road accident occurred in Herat province, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. The devastating crash involved a passenger bus carrying deported Afghan citizens returning from Iran. The bus collided with a motorcycle and then a fuel tanker, resulting in a fire engulfing the bus. This accident took place in the Guzara district, outside Herat city. The passengers were recently deported Afghan nationals travelling from the Islam Qala border crossing towards Kabul.

71 Killed

This tragic accident resulted in the deaths of 71 people, including 17 children. The death toll also includes two people on the truck and two on the motorcycle.

Only Three Survivors

According to reports, only three people survived this devastating accident. All three have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, though their condition is reported to be critical.

Cause of the Accident

Provincial authorities stated that the bus was travelling at excessive speed and the driver was exhibiting reckless behaviour, leading to the accident.

