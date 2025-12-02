Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

79-Year-Old Millionaire Seeks Wife to Bear Heir, Offers £50,000 Annual Salary

A 79-year-old millionaire from Britain is searching for a wife 30-40 years his junior, who can give him a son and heir. For this, the wife will receive a salary of approximately £50,000 (around ₹59.37 lakh) annually. However, the elderly man also has some conditions for this.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Benjamin slade

Photo- Mr Family Office

A 79-year-old millionaire living in Britain is looking for a young wife who can give him a son as an heir. After failing to find a wife according to his needs for a long time, this elderly man has finally decided to find a partner through an advertisement. According to the advertisement, the elderly man is looking for a wife who can help him produce a male heir who can inherit his property. In this advertisement, the elderly man has also stated that he will also pay a salary to his wife for this work.

Searching for a Suitable Wife for Decades

According to the New York Post, the elderly man's name is Benjamin Slade, and after failing to find a suitable wife for decades, he has started giving advertisements in newspapers and on television. Not only this, but Slade has also created a dating profile through which he will find a wife for himself.

Slade Owns 1,300 Acres of Land

Slade is the seventh Baronet of Maunsel House. He is looking for a wife to continue his lineage and manage his estate (1,300 acres of land). For this, Slade has also written some specific conditions in the advertisement. According to these, women of the Scorpio zodiac sign and those who read The Guardian newspaper should not apply. Additionally, women whose country's name starts with the letter 'I' and whose country's flag has the colour green cannot be Slade's wife.

Ideal Candidate Would Be 30 to 40 Years Younger Than Slade

The advertisement also states that if a woman has a helicopter pilot's license and knowledge of law, it will be an advantage for her. The advertisement clearly states that the ideal candidate for Slade would be someone 30 to 40 years younger than him. This is because the main objective of the marriage is to produce an heir. The advertisement also mentions that if the woman already has a daughter, it is acceptable.

Wife Will Receive £59.37 Lakh Annually as Salary

According to the advertisement, the wife chosen by Slade will receive £50,000 annually (approximately ₹59.37 lakh). In addition, her accommodation and food expenses will also be borne by Slade. However, Slade has also stated that it would be good if the girl has some property of her own. Slade has also mentioned that he hopes to find a suitable partner and has therefore prepared a store of his nine months' worth of frozen sperm.

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 04:56 pm

English News / World / 79-Year-Old Millionaire Seeks Wife to Bear Heir, Offers £50,000 Annual Salary

Patrika Site Logo

