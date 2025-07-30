8.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Russia: Tsunami Threat to Japan and US

A powerful magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck off Russia's far-east coast at 8:25 am local time on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said. Several people were injured in Russia's far east during the earthquake, the TASS state news agency reported, as per Al Jazeera.
The earthquake triggered tsunami warnings for coastal areas of Russia, Japan, the US, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, and Guam. Shortly after, significant tsunami waves were observed in some coastal regions of Russia and Japan.
The earthquake caused injuries in the affected region and surrounding areas. While no fatalities have been reported so far, significant damage to homes and buildings has occurred.
In areas threatened by the tsunami, people have been advised to evacuate their homes and move to higher ground. Evacuation efforts are underway in several affected regions.