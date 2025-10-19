Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

World

Afghanistan and Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire, Qatar Announces

A ceasefire has been declared between Pakistan and Afghanistan. More than 100 people have died in the military clashes. The chief negotiator from the Taliban's side was Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob.

Oct 19, 2025

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this morning that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The talks, mediated by Turkey, aimed to secure an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life between the two countries. According to the news agency Reuters, Qatar stated that both sides have agreed to hold further meetings in the coming days to ensure the ceasefire is permanent and properly implemented. Tensions have been at their peak between the two neighbouring countries since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The Taliban's Defence Minister, Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob, who holds power in Afghanistan, and Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, attended the talks in Qatar.

Pakistan's Allegations

Pakistan stated that the primary objective of this dialogue was to halt cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan into Pakistan and to restore peace and stability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. In fact, Pakistan alleges that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with the support of the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan, carries out attacks within Pakistan, including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Taliban's Counter-Allegations

The Taliban has consistently denied harbouring TTP militants. Furthermore, they accuse Pakistan of spreading misinformation. The Taliban alleges that Pakistan supports groups linked to the Islamic State to destabilise Afghanistan.

19 Oct 2025 11:11 am

English News / World / Afghanistan and Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire, Qatar Announces

