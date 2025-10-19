Afghanistan and Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire, Qatar Announces

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this morning that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The talks, mediated by Turkey, aimed to secure an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life between the two countries. According to the news agency Reuters, Qatar stated that both sides have agreed to hold further meetings in the coming days to ensure the ceasefire is permanent and properly implemented. Tensions have been at their peak between the two neighbouring countries since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.