Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,100, India Sends Aid

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has caused devastation in Afghanistan. Jalalabad and the surrounding areas have been severely affected, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Several villages have been completely destroyed, with homes reduced to rubble and people left homeless. Roads have collapsed, and widespread panic ensued.
The earthquake's severity led to fears of substantial damage, and the death toll has now reached 1,100, according to a spokesperson from the Taliban government's interior ministry.
The Taliban government's interior ministry spokesperson also reported that over 3,500 people have been injured. The injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, clinics, and medical centres. Many are in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may rise further.
India was among the first to offer assistance following the earthquake. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and pledged all possible support. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi about the situation. India has delivered 1,000 family tents and 15 tonnes of food supplies from Kabul to Kunar via the Indian mission. Jaishankar also indicated that further relief materials will be sent from India.
The earthquake struck Jalalabad district, the capital of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, at 12:47 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on September 1st. This was 11:47 PM local time in Afghanistan, while most people were asleep. The earthquake's magnitude of 6.0 and shallow depth of 8 kilometres contributed to its devastating impact.