Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,100, India Sends Aid

India was among the first to offer assistance following the earthquake. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and pledged all possible support. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi about the situation. India has delivered 1,000 family tents and 15 tonnes of food supplies from Kabul to Kunar via the Indian mission. Jaishankar also indicated that further relief materials will be sent from India.