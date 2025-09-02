Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,100, India Sends Aid

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has caused widespread devastation in Afghanistan. Significant loss of life and property has been reported, and the death toll continues to rise.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Earthquake in Afghanistan
Earthquake in Afghanistan (Photo: Washington Post)

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has caused devastation in Afghanistan. Jalalabad and the surrounding areas have been severely affected, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Several villages have been completely destroyed, with homes reduced to rubble and people left homeless. Roads have collapsed, and widespread panic ensued.

Death Toll Reaches 1,100

The earthquake's severity led to fears of substantial damage, and the death toll has now reached 1,100, according to a spokesperson from the Taliban government's interior ministry.

Over 3,500 Injured

The Taliban government's interior ministry spokesperson also reported that over 3,500 people have been injured. The injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, clinics, and medical centres. Many are in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may rise further.

India Sends Aid

India was among the first to offer assistance following the earthquake. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and pledged all possible support. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi about the situation. India has delivered 1,000 family tents and 15 tonnes of food supplies from Kabul to Kunar via the Indian mission. Jaishankar also indicated that further relief materials will be sent from India.

When Did the Earthquake Strike and Why Was it So Devastating?

The earthquake struck Jalalabad district, the capital of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, at 12:47 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on September 1st. This was 11:47 PM local time in Afghanistan, while most people were asleep. The earthquake's magnitude of 6.0 and shallow depth of 8 kilometres contributed to its devastating impact.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 10:09 am

English News / World / Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,100, India Sends Aid
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.