Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 622

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has caused havoc in Afghanistan, with the death toll continuing to rise.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

Earthquake in Afghanistan
Earthquake in Afghanistan (Photo - Habib Khan on social media)

A devastating earthquake struck Afghanistan, hitting the Jalalabad district in Nangarhar province. The quake struck at 12:47 AM Indian Standard Time on 1 September, which was 11:47 PM local time in Afghanistan. Measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale and with a depth of 8 kilometres, the earthquake caused widespread destruction and significant loss of life and property.

Death Toll Reaches 622

The earthquake in Jalalabad district has claimed the lives of approximately 622 people, according to the spokesperson of the Taliban government's interior ministry.

Death Toll May Exceed 1,000

The impact of the Jalalabad earthquake was felt in surrounding areas, and to some extent in parts of India and Pakistan. The high magnitude and shallow depth of the quake resulted in extensive damage. Several aftershocks followed the initial tremor. Reports suggest the death toll could surpass 1,000.

Over 1,000 Injured

The earthquake has left over 1,000 people injured. The injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals and medical centres. There are fears that many more remain trapped under the rubble.

Villages Completely Destroyed

Several villages in the affected region have been completely destroyed by the earthquake. Homes have been reduced to rubble. Rescue teams are engaged in ongoing rescue operations.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 02:19 pm

English News / World / Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 622
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.