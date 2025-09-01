Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 622

A devastating earthquake struck Afghanistan, hitting the Jalalabad district in Nangarhar province. The quake struck at 12:47 AM Indian Standard Time on 1 September, which was 11:47 PM local time in Afghanistan. Measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale and with a depth of 8 kilometres, the earthquake caused widespread destruction and significant loss of life and property.
The earthquake in Jalalabad district has claimed the lives of approximately 622 people, according to the spokesperson of the Taliban government's interior ministry.
The impact of the Jalalabad earthquake was felt in surrounding areas, and to some extent in parts of India and Pakistan. The high magnitude and shallow depth of the quake resulted in extensive damage. Several aftershocks followed the initial tremor. Reports suggest the death toll could surpass 1,000.
The earthquake has left over 1,000 people injured. The injured are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals and medical centres. There are fears that many more remain trapped under the rubble.
Several villages in the affected region have been completely destroyed by the earthquake. Homes have been reduced to rubble. Rescue teams are engaged in ongoing rescue operations.