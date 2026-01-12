Iran's Growing Public Outrage: Khamenei 'Hiding' in Safe House Amidst Violence in 100 Cities, Will America Attack?

Iran Protests: The wave of protests that began in late December in Iran over inflation and the poor state of the currency has spread across the country. Human rights organisations have reported that 116 protesters have died and hundreds have been injured so far. According to experts, after Venezuela, Iran is the next target for the United States. The US has been trying to bring about a change in power in Iran for a long time. Now, posters of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi are also being waved in the ongoing protests. So far, 10 government buildings, 25 mosques, and 2 IRGC camps have been set ablaze. The Iranian government is finding it difficult to control the violence occurring in over 100 cities.