Iran's Growing Public Outrage: Khamenei 'Hiding' in Safe House Amidst Violence in 100 Cities, Will America Attack?

US President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo Credit: IANS/ANI)
Iran Protests: The wave of protests that began in late December in Iran over inflation and the poor state of the currency has spread across the country. Human rights organisations have reported that 116 protesters have died and hundreds have been injured so far. According to experts, after Venezuela, Iran is the next target for the United States. The US has been trying to bring about a change in power in Iran for a long time. Now, posters of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi are also being waved in the ongoing protests. So far, 10 government buildings, 25 mosques, and 2 IRGC camps have been set ablaze. The Iranian government is finding it difficult to control the violence occurring in over 100 cities.
Meanwhile, the United States has increased its air force deployment at the Erbil airbase, which is close to the Iran border. American drones are continuously monitoring the situation in Iran. Trump has said that Iran is perhaps looking towards freedom like never before. The US is ready to help. Earlier, he had said that they would attack their weak points. However, a final decision on military options has not yet been made. Meanwhile, according to reports, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has moved to a safe house. He is hiding in a secret location in the desert of Tabas.
Iran's Attorney General, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, has warned that those participating in the protests will be considered enemies of Allah. Under this charge, they could also be sentenced to death. Supreme Leader Khamenei has accused the protesters of colluding with foreign powers. On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appealed to the public not to let their children join the rioters. He assured that economic problems would be resolved in every possible way.
The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament has warned that if they are attacked, their targets will be American soldiers and Israel. In retaliation for any American attack, their military bases will be targeted.
The death toll in the ongoing violence amid protests in Iran may increase. According to Ali Ahmadi, the Governor of Isfahan, 30 security personnel have been killed so far during the protests in his province. A large number of women are also participating in these protests, openly opposing the Supreme Leader. Meanwhile, at the Iranian embassy in London, protesters removed the current flag and hoisted the old flag with a lion and sun.
