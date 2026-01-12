US President Trump reportedly angered by America's largest oil company, may block its entry into Venezuela

Actually, a few days ago during a meeting with Trump, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said something that Trump did not like. Woods stated that Venezuela is not worthy of investment. For this reason, Woods does not want his company to be involved in Venezuela's oil business, as he believes it would not be right for his company. According to him, some changes in laws are necessary first, after which investment would be appropriate. Trump became displeased with this statement by Woods.