12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US officials to discuss tariffs tomorrow, says Trump confidant upon arrival in India; Sergio Gor states trade talks are ongoing

Sergio Gor said that many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade agreement negotiations. Active negotiations are underway between both parties.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

India-US trade deal,Sergio Gor,US Ambassador to India,

(Photo-X @romilkapoor_)

India's new US Ambassador, Sergio Gor, made a significant statement on Monday regarding the India-US trade deal. He stated that negotiations are ongoing between both sides for a trade deal and the next meeting will take place on Tuesday. After assuming charge at the US Embassy, he said that President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to PM Narendra Modi.

Talks to be held on Tuesday

Speaking to journalists and staff, Gor said, "Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow."

He further added, "India is a big nation. Therefore, finalising this agreement is not an easy task, but we are determined to achieve it, and trade is very important for our relationship. We will also continue to work together in other important areas such as security, counter-terrorism measures, energy, technology, education, and health."

Modi-Trump friendship is real

During this, he said that the friendship between US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi is real. The relationship between the two countries is not just focused on mutual interests but is bound by the relationships built at the highest level.

Sergio Gor stated that there is no partner more important than India. "In the coming months and years, my goal as Ambassador is to advance a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each contributing their strengths, respect, and leadership."

Trump threatened to impose 500 percent tariff

It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose high tariffs on India if it did not stop purchasing crude oil from Russia. A new bill proposing a 500% tariff on countries buying Russian oil has received his approval and will be voted on in the Senate soon.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 04:29 pm

News / World / US officials to discuss tariffs tomorrow, says Trump confidant upon arrival in India; Sergio Gor states trade talks are ongoing

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US President Trump reportedly angered by America's largest oil company, may block its entry into Venezuela

Donald Trump might block Exxon from drilling in Venezuela
World

Khamenei Retaliates Against Trump’s Threats, Shows US President in a Broken Coffin

Donald Trump in broken coffin
World

Iran Protests: Death Toll Surpasses 500, Three Days of National Mourning Declared for Security Personnel Deaths

Protests in Iran
World

Iran's Growing Public Outrage: Khamenei 'Hiding' in Safe House Amidst Violence in 100 Cities, Will America Attack?

Donald Trump and Ayatollah Khamenei
World

India’s Most Wanted Terrorist Masood Azhar’s Audio Clip Goes Viral, Thousands of Terrorists Ready to Attack India

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.