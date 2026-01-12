US officials to discuss tariffs tomorrow, says Trump confidant upon arrival in India; Sergio Gor states trade talks are ongoing

(Photo-X @romilkapoor_)
India's new US Ambassador, Sergio Gor, made a significant statement on Monday regarding the India-US trade deal. He stated that negotiations are ongoing between both sides for a trade deal and the next meeting will take place on Tuesday. After assuming charge at the US Embassy, he said that President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to PM Narendra Modi.
Speaking to journalists and staff, Gor said, "Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow."
He further added, "India is a big nation. Therefore, finalising this agreement is not an easy task, but we are determined to achieve it, and trade is very important for our relationship. We will also continue to work together in other important areas such as security, counter-terrorism measures, energy, technology, education, and health."
During this, he said that the friendship between US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi is real. The relationship between the two countries is not just focused on mutual interests but is bound by the relationships built at the highest level.
Sergio Gor stated that there is no partner more important than India. "In the coming months and years, my goal as Ambassador is to advance a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each contributing their strengths, respect, and leadership."
It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose high tariffs on India if it did not stop purchasing crude oil from Russia. A new bill proposing a 500% tariff on countries buying Russian oil has received his approval and will be voted on in the Senate soon.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending