Afghanistan Rocked by 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Pakistan; 20 Dead

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Hindu Kush region of northern Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in Pakistan. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 28 kilometres in northern Afghanistan, with its epicentre located 22 kilometres west-southwest of Khulm, near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.
The earthquake resulted in 20 deaths and injured 320 others, according to the Ministry of Health. Some pictures circulating on social media show debris on streets and in alleys. The Blue Mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif was also damaged in the earthquake.
The spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Mohammadullah Hamad, stated that five people died and 143 were injured in Samangan province. He added that most of the injured returned home after receiving treatment.
According to foreign media, the earthquake tremors occurred late at night and were felt as far as Kabul in Afghanistan, Mashhad in Iran, and Islamabad in Pakistan.
It is noteworthy that an earthquake also occurred late on Saturday night. The magnitude of this earthquake was 4.9. According to EMSC, tremors were felt in several surrounding provinces.
Earlier, on August 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Hindu Kush region, with tremors felt up to Afghanistan's eastern border with Pakistan. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 42 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad. More than 2,200 people died in that earthquake, making it the deadliest in recent Afghan history.
The earthquake also caused landslides in some areas, blocking roads and disrupting daily life. The highest number of casualties occurred in Kunar province. According to officials, more than 6,700 houses were destroyed following these deadly tremors.
Afghanistan is situated in a seismically active zone and experiences frequent earthquakes. The Hindu Kush mountain range lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, making earthquakes more common and deadly.
