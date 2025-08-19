After meeting Trump, Putin calls PM Modi – here’s what they discussed

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with PM Narendra Modi over the phone on Monday. During this conversation, the Russian President shared his views on his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. On 15 August, Trump and Putin discussed a ceasefire regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Alaska.
While thanking President Putin, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's firm stance on achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard.
Both leaders also discussed several aspects of bilateral cooperation aimed at further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.
After speaking with Russian President Putin over the phone, PM Modi posted on the social media platform X. PM Modi wrote: Thank you to my friend President Putin for the phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchange in the days ahead.
India welcomed the Alaska meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Saturday and lauded their leadership towards peace. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement: "India welcomes the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Their leadership towards peace is highly commendable."