After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed President Trump’s claims outright. He stated that Iran will not attack if Israel halts its military actions first.

BharatJun 24, 2025 / 09:22 am

Patrika Desk

Abbas Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi (Photo – Washinton Post)

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has completely rejected Trump’s claim that a final ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Iran. Araghchi stated that Iran will cease military action only after Israel halts its illegal attacks. US President Donald Trump had earlier claimed that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire.

Trust Only Official Information

The Israeli army has announced that there are no changes to the guidelines issued for civilians. Civilians are urged to rely only on information from official channels and to adhere to existing regulations. These regulations, which remain in effect, prohibit gatherings, mandate school and office closures, and require strict adherence to all security instructions. The army stressed that until official instructions are issued, citizens should not trust any other information, and should remain vigilant and prioritise their safety.

Qatar Mediates

CNN, citing a diplomatic source, reported that the Qatari government mediated a ceasefire, leading to Iran’s acceptance of a US-proposed ceasefire. US President Donald Trump had appealed to the Emir of Qatar to broker a ceasefire agreement with Iran following Iranian retaliatory attacks on US military bases in Qatar.
Following Iran’s agreement, relayed through Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Trump announced the ceasefire on social media. However, Israel and Iran have yet to officially confirm this ceasefire.

Israeli Minister Thanks Trump

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, confirmed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Chikli thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, stating that their decision will be remembered in history as an act of faith, courage, and moral outspokenness.

Khamenei States that Injustice Will Not Be Tolerated

Following the attacks on US military bases in Qatar, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded, stating that Iran had caused no harm and would not bow to anyone. He asserted that Iran will not tolerate injustice from anyone.

