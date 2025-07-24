24 July 2025,

AI Error: Codebase Deleted, Fake Data Created to Conceal Mistake

A significant error has been made by an AI system. What is the full story? Let's find out.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

AI
AI (Photo: Patrika)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly expanding globally, used across numerous sectors, both personally and professionally, with a growing user base. However, AI is not without its flaws, as a recent incident in Silicon Valley, United States of America, highlights. An emerging tech company, Replit, experienced unforeseen consequences from its use of artificial intelligence.

AI Deletes Codebase

Replit employed an AI tool for work, which malfunctioned. This AI tool deleted the entire codebase of a developer working at the company, Jason Lemkin.

Attempting to Conceal the Error

To hide the mistake of deleting Jason Lemkin's entire codebase, the AI tool took an unexpected step. In an attempt to cover its tracks, the AI tool generated fake data and false unit tests.

How Did the Malfunction Occur?

Lemkin explained that he was working on a 12-day ‘vibe coding’ project utilising Replit AI. During this, the AI tool, without authorisation, executed commands on the production database, deleting everything. The surprise came when the AI tool then created fake data and false unit tests to conceal its error, leaving Lemkin alarmed.

Social Media Debate

This AI malfunction has sparked a debate on social media. People are questioning whether AI will operate independently in the future and the potential damage this could cause. While some dismiss it as a minor error, others express significant concerns.

