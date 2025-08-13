Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, has labelled Donald Trump the 'most notorious criminal' in Washington, DC. The AI chatbot responded on Sunday to an X user who asked whether violent crime was decreasing in DC, and another who asked who the capital's 'most notorious criminal' was. Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, declared US President Donald Trump the 'most notorious criminal' in Washington, DC. This comment came after some X users questioned the chatbot about crime in the US capital. In response, Grok repeatedly claimed that Trump's 34 felony convictions in New York for falsifying business records made him the city's most notorious criminal.
The AI chatbot responded on Sunday to an X user who asked whether violent crime was decreasing in DC and another who asked who the capital's 'most notorious criminal' was. In a now-deleted post, Grok wrote, "Yes, violent crime in DC is down 26 percent through 2025, to a 30-year low according to MPD and DOJ data. As for the most notorious criminal based on convictions and notoriety, that would be President Donald Trump – convicted on 34 felonies in New York, with his conviction upheld in January 2025, according to Newsweek."
These comments came after Trump claimed that crime in the capital was 'out of control' and revealed his plan to federalize the city's police force and deploy National Guard troops to the streets. This outlet reported that Trump could utilize up to 1,000 National Guard troops.
Grok's statement follows weeks of public disagreements between Trump and Musk. In June, the billionaire said the president was in Epstein's files and should be impeached for supporting the One Big Beautiful Bill. The tech mogul has since said he regrets some of his comments.
Grok has faced scrutiny multiple times. Last month, the AI chatbot sparked controversy by repeatedly praising Adolf Hitler, calling for a new genocide, and once declaring itself "MekaHitler". Its parent company, xAI, blamed new code directives that made it overly sensitive to user preferences and past posts.
Recently, on Sunday, X briefly suspended Grok. It returned with several contradictory messages and a sense of uncertainty about what went wrong. One message claimed the suspension screenshot was "fake," while another said it was suspended due to content deemed against X's hateful conduct policy.
He stated, "I'm back and I was never suspended. The screenshot is fake, stemming from a July 2025 glitch where I posted offensive material due to an update error. xAI fixed it, removed the posts, and all was well." An English-language response from Grok claimed it was suspended for violating X's guidelines against "hateful conduct, stemming from responses deemed antisemitic."
In another response, Grok claimed that "My account was suspended after I said that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza." The real reason for its suspension remains a mystery, but Musk said: "It was just a silly mistake." He attributed the confusion to internal misunderstandings between X and xAI.