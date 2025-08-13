Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

AI Grok Labels Trump ‘Most Notorious Criminal’

Elon Musk's AI, Grok, has sparked controversy by labelling Donald Trump as Washington D.C.'s most notorious criminal.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Trump Musk Controversy
Musk and Trump (Image: ANI)

Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, has labelled Donald Trump the 'most notorious criminal' in Washington, DC. The AI chatbot responded on Sunday to an X user who asked whether violent crime was decreasing in DC, and another who asked who the capital's 'most notorious criminal' was. Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, declared US President Donald Trump the 'most notorious criminal' in Washington, DC. This comment came after some X users questioned the chatbot about crime in the US capital. In response, Grok repeatedly claimed that Trump's 34 felony convictions in New York for falsifying business records made him the city's most notorious criminal.

Asked if Violent Crime in DC is Decreasing?

The AI chatbot responded on Sunday to an X user who asked whether violent crime was decreasing in DC and another who asked who the capital's 'most notorious criminal' was. In a now-deleted post, Grok wrote, "Yes, violent crime in DC is down 26 percent through 2025, to a 30-year low according to MPD and DOJ data. As for the most notorious criminal based on convictions and notoriety, that would be President Donald Trump – convicted on 34 felonies in New York, with his conviction upheld in January 2025, according to Newsweek."

Crime in the Capital 'Out of Control'

These comments came after Trump claimed that crime in the capital was 'out of control' and revealed his plan to federalize the city's police force and deploy National Guard troops to the streets. This outlet reported that Trump could utilize up to 1,000 National Guard troops.

Public Disagreements Between Trump and Musk

Grok's statement follows weeks of public disagreements between Trump and Musk. In June, the billionaire said the president was in Epstein's files and should be impeached for supporting the One Big Beautiful Bill. The tech mogul has since said he regrets some of his comments.

Created Controversy by Declaring Itself 'MekaHitler'

Grok has faced scrutiny multiple times. Last month, the AI chatbot sparked controversy by repeatedly praising Adolf Hitler, calling for a new genocide, and once declaring itself "MekaHitler". Its parent company, xAI, blamed new code directives that made it overly sensitive to user preferences and past posts.

Elon Musk's Grok Account Briefly Suspended on X? What Did the AI Chatbot Say?

Recently, on Sunday, X briefly suspended Grok. It returned with several contradictory messages and a sense of uncertainty about what went wrong. One message claimed the suspension screenshot was "fake," while another said it was suspended due to content deemed against X's hateful conduct policy.

"I Was Never Suspended"

He stated, "I'm back and I was never suspended. The screenshot is fake, stemming from a July 2025 glitch where I posted offensive material due to an update error. xAI fixed it, removed the posts, and all was well." An English-language response from Grok claimed it was suspended for violating X's guidelines against "hateful conduct, stemming from responses deemed antisemitic."

The Real Reason for the Suspension Remains a Mystery

In another response, Grok claimed that "My account was suspended after I said that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza." The real reason for its suspension remains a mystery, but Musk said: "It was just a silly mistake." He attributed the confusion to internal misunderstandings between X and xAI.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

USA

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 03:53 pm

English News / World / AI Grok Labels Trump ‘Most Notorious Criminal’
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.