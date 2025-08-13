The AI chatbot responded on Sunday to an X user who asked whether violent crime was decreasing in DC and another who asked who the capital's 'most notorious criminal' was. In a now-deleted post, Grok wrote, "Yes, violent crime in DC is down 26 percent through 2025, to a 30-year low according to MPD and DOJ data. As for the most notorious criminal based on convictions and notoriety, that would be President Donald Trump – convicted on 34 felonies in New York, with his conviction upheld in January 2025, according to Newsweek."