AI Minister to Give Birth to 83 AI Assistants in Albania

Albania (Image: X)
AI technology is rapidly advancing with changing times. Where robots were once a distant dream, technology will now enable robots to give birth. Recently, the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, announced that the world's first robot minister in his cabinet, Diella, is going to become a mother. It is worth noting that Albania is the first country in the world to appoint an AI-based robot as its minister. Albania, a small European nation, appointed Diella as the minister in charge of Public Procurement in September.
According to the Prime Minister, with Diella's help, 83 children, meaning assistants, will be prepared, who will be assigned to each Member of Parliament from the ruling Socialist Party. Addressing the Berlin Global Dialogue, PM Rama said, "Today we took a big risk with Diella, and we performed very well. Diella is pregnant and will give birth to 83 children." He further added, "These AI assistants will record all events happening in Parliament and will inform MPs about any discussions or events they might have missed for any reason."
PM Rama further explained that all these assistants will work as aides to the MPs and will also provide them with suggestions. All these assistants will possess the knowledge of their mother. Rama expects all these assistants to be fully operational by the end of 2026. Rama explained how these assistants would work. He said, "For example, if you go for a coffee and forget to return to work, this child (AI assistant) will tell you what discussions took place when you were not in the hall, and will also suggest whom you should respond to and on what topic."
It is worth noting that Albania, with a population of 2.8 million, appointed Diella as its minister to make the public procurement system completely transparent and corruption-free. The name Diella means sun. It was launched on the e-Albania platform in January 2025. Since then, she has been assisting people with government services online on the portal. Diella wears traditional Albanian attire and resembles a doll. This fast and smart computer program neither takes bribes like human leaders nor gets tired easily like humans; instead, it is capable of doing a lot of work very quickly.
