Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

AI Race Sees 70-Hour Work Week Become New Trend, Echoes Heard in India

The culture of working 70 hours a week is rapidly spreading and is slowly making its way into India as well. This culture, which originated in China, is now in demand in America, and discussions about such work have also begun in India.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

artifical Intelligence

AI (Image: Patrika)

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has stated that to compete with China in the race for Artificial Intelligence, American tech companies will also have to prepare to 'work 70 hours a week'. He jokingly remarked, 'If you want work-life balance, get a government job; hard work is essential in the tech industry.' While Schmidt's comment may have been made in jest, the reality is that tech companies, once known for their comfortable perks and flexible schedules, are now openly imposing long working hours.

Demand for '996 Culture' in American Job Advertisements

In America's Silicon Valley, many job advertisements explicitly state, 'Must be willing to work more than 70 hours a week.' China's '996 culture' (9 AM to 9 PM, 6 days a week) is now becoming an 'inspiration' for American companies, and its echoes are being heard in India. The only difference is that India still prioritises employee welfare in this race for competition.

The '996 Culture' - A Model Imported from China

China's '996 culture' (working from 9 AM to 9 PM, 6 days a week) is becoming an inspiration for American companies as well. Competition is fierce, and billions of dollars are at stake in AI investments. This is why companies, from startups to giants, expect employees to set aside their personal lives and work continuously. This has been termed the 'hustle culture,' which believes that 'extreme exhaustion' is the medal of work.

Echoes in India and the Old Debate

In 2023, Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy appealed to the youth to work 70 hours a week to advance India. In January 2025, L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan supported employees working on Sundays and working 90 hours a week. This raised the question: is this patriotism or modern slavery? However, according to reports, companies in tech hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurugram are now working long hours.

Questioning the Two-Day Weekend in Government Jobs

As far as government work in the country is concerned, there is a two-day weekend. Some believe this reduces productivity, leading to an accumulation of pending work and delays in government services, causing inconvenience to the public. On the other hand, its proponents argue that continuous work exhausts employees. Two days off maintain morale, and work-life balance boosts productivity.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence

Tech news

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 11:12 am

English News / World / AI Race Sees 70-Hour Work Week Become New Trend, Echoes Heard in India

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Indonesia: Islamic School Building Collapses, At Least 65 Students Trapped Under Debris, One Dead

World

Two Children Dead, Over 20 Injured in Nepal Minibus Accident

Nepal road Accident
World

Tech Experts’ Major Statement – ‘Changes in the Jobs Market Due to AI Are Certain’

AI
Technology

China Builds World’s Tallest Bridge, Reducing Travel Time from Two Hours to Two Minutes

World's tallest bridge is now open in China
World

Scientists’ Research Makes Big Claim: The Brain Decides What to Remember and What to Forget

Human brain
Science and Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.