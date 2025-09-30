AI Race Sees 70-Hour Work Week Become New Trend, Echoes Heard in India

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has stated that to compete with China in the race for Artificial Intelligence, American tech companies will also have to prepare to 'work 70 hours a week'. He jokingly remarked, 'If you want work-life balance, get a government job; hard work is essential in the tech industry.' While Schmidt's comment may have been made in jest, the reality is that tech companies, once known for their comfortable perks and flexible schedules, are now openly imposing long working hours.