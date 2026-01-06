Pakistan’s multi-million dollar lobbying in the US to hatch conspiracies against India after ‘Operation Sindoor’

(Image: X Handle /@cozyduke_apt29)
Pakistan went all out in the US to thwart India's Operation Sindoor. Revelations from FARA documents have proven how Islamabad attempted to create an anti-India narrative by paying crores of rupees to those close to the Trump Administration. It is noteworthy that a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025, shook the entire nation. This attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, most of whom were Hindu tourists. India considered this a clear sign of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and, in response, launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This operation was aimed at targeting terrorist hideouts hidden in Pakistan, sending a message of eradicating terrorism from its roots. Pakistan wanted to stop this military action. For this, Islamabad began extensive lobbying in the US. Recently surfaced US government documents (FARA filings) reveal that Pakistani diplomats and officials became rapidly active in Washington, exerting pressure.
Pakistan's ambassador and defence attache contacted senior officials in the US Congress, Pentagon, State Department, lawmakers, and major media houses. Over 60 contacts were made through emails, phone calls, and personal meetings. More than 50 meetings were requested. The main issues were Kashmir, regional security, bilateral relations, and rare minerals. Pakistan also attempted to secure interviews and background information from the media.
This lobbying was not sudden. In November 2025, reports emerged that Pakistan had signed multi-crore rupee deals with several Washington lobbying firms to build proximity with the Trump Administration. Lobbying expenditure tripled in April-May 2025. Pakistan spent significantly more money compared to India. Through one firm, a meeting was arranged for Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House, which was seen as a symbol of Pakistan's strong reach in the US.
Pakistan's clear objective was to weaken or halt India's Operation Sindoor by pressuring the US. It wanted Washington to intervene and enforce a ceasefire. However, Operation Sindoor was successful, and India proved its strong stance.
These documents showcase Pakistan's diplomatic and financial might. It is spending millions of dollars to amplify its voice within the American system. This serves as a warning to India that the fight against terrorism is not just on the border but also on international platforms. This revelation is shocking! Pakistan attempted to create an anti-India atmosphere in the US by showering money, but Operation Sindoor proved that India will no longer remain silent.
A significant aspect is that Pakistan's lobbying intensified during the Trump administration's tenure. Was this linked to trade deals or other concessions? Many experts believe that Pakistan tried to re-highlight the Kashmir issue in the American media, but India's strong diplomacy did not allow it to be very successful.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending