Pakistan’s multi-million dollar lobbying in the US to hatch conspiracies against India after ‘Operation Sindoor’

Pakistan went all out in the US to thwart India's Operation Sindoor. Revelations from FARA documents have proven how Islamabad attempted to create an anti-India narrative by paying crores of rupees to those close to the Trump Administration. It is noteworthy that a horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 2025, shook the entire nation. This attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, most of whom were Hindu tourists. India considered this a clear sign of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and, in response, launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This operation was aimed at targeting terrorist hideouts hidden in Pakistan, sending a message of eradicating terrorism from its roots. Pakistan wanted to stop this military action. For this, Islamabad began extensive lobbying in the US. Recently surfaced US government documents (FARA filings) reveal that Pakistani diplomats and officials became rapidly active in Washington, exerting pressure.