6 January 2026,

Tuesday

World

Religious violence escalates in Nepal: Curfew in Birgunj, India-Nepal border sealed

Religious tension has spread in Nepal's Parsa and Dhanusha districts following reports of mosque vandalism and the burning of holy scriptures. Protests turned violent after videos of the incidents went viral on social media.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Image: Patrika

Following religious disputes in Nepal's Parsa and Dhanusha districts, the situation has become uncontrollable. Protests erupted as news spread of alleged incidents of vandalism at a mosque and the burning of holy scriptures, which soon escalated into violence. Tensions further deepened after a video related to religious content went viral on social media.

The India–Nepal border completely closed

To control the situation, the administration has imposed a curfew in Birgunj city of Parsa district. Along with this, the India–Nepal border has been completely sealed. Movement has been stopped at all border points, including the Maitri Bridge. Only emergency services are being allowed to cross the border. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has deployed additional personnel, and strict checking of every person entering or leaving is being carried out.

Several police personnel injured

During the violent protest, the mob resorted to stone-pelting, following which the police had to fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Several police personnel are reported to have been injured in the clash. To further strengthen security arrangements, dog squad teams have also been deployed along the border.

High Alert in Border Areas

According to SSB officials, patrols have been intensified not only at the Maitri Bridge but also in other border areas such as Sahdeva, Mahdeva, Pantoka, Siwan Tola, and Musharwa. Every activity in these areas is being closely monitored to prevent any untoward incident.

Tension escalated in Dhanusha district

The situation remains tense in Kamala Municipality of Dhanusha district as well. After reports emerged of vandalism at a mosque and the burning of the Quran, anger spread among the Muslim community and protests began. These protests later turned violent. Meanwhile, reactions from some Hindu organizations further worsened the situation, leading to heightened tension across the entire area.

Assurance of strict action

The administration has appealed to all communities to maintain peace and has assured strict action against those responsible. Additional security forces have been deployed in the area, and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

Indian workers returning from Nepal

Amid the deteriorating situation in Birgunj and surrounding areas, many Indian labourers and workers employed in Nepal have started returning to their homes. Rakesh, an Indian citizen returning from Nepal, said that all shops and markets in Birgunj are completely shut. In such circumstances, it is not safe to stay there. He added that he would return to work once the situation becomes normal.

Updated on:

06 Jan 2026 04:17 pm

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 04:01 pm

English News / World / Religious violence escalates in Nepal: Curfew in Birgunj, India-Nepal border sealed

