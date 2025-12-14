AI Takes Over Jobs: From Hiring to Firing, Machines Now Make Decisions, Raising Concerns Over Job Security and Bias

AI Hiring and Firing: AI is now making decisions on hiring, performance monitoring, and even firing in workplaces. Companies worldwide are using AI tools to track employee productivity and take action on underperformance. According to a Newsweek report, some employees have been hired and fired by AI, which is dehumanising the workplace. In the US, 66% of managers consult AI tools for layoffs and terminations. A Resume Builder Survey 2025 indicates that half of the managers use AI in promotions, raises, and firings. This implies that the roles of HR and managers will change in the coming days.