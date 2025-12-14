AI Takes Over Jobs: From Hiring to Firing, Machines Now Make Decisions, Raising Concerns Over Job Security and Bias

AI in the Workplace (Image: Patrika)
AI Hiring and Firing: AI is now making decisions on hiring, performance monitoring, and even firing in workplaces. Companies worldwide are using AI tools to track employee productivity and take action on underperformance. According to a Newsweek report, some employees have been hired and fired by AI, which is dehumanising the workplace. In the US, 66% of managers consult AI tools for layoffs and terminations. A Resume Builder Survey 2025 indicates that half of the managers use AI in promotions, raises, and firings. This implies that the roles of HR and managers will change in the coming days.
Examples from around the world include Amazon automatically firing hundreds of workers for failing to meet productivity quotas. IBM replaced hundreds of jobs by automating HR tasks with AI. A McKinsey report states that 30% of jobs could be automated by 2030, but jobs requiring new skills will also increase. Experts believe that caution is necessary regarding legal challenges and bias issues arising from this.
US company Amazon automatically fired hundreds of employees in its fulfillment centres for failing to meet productivity quotas, using an AI system. According to reports, the AI continuously monitored performance and sent termination notices for underperformance without human review. This made employees feel insecure. The company stated that coaching is provided, but decisions based on AI data are faster. This case highlights the dehumanising effect of AI.
AI consultant Roos van der Jagt told Newsweek that they were hired and then fired by AI. In the company, an AI tracked manager performance and made decisions. Similarly, a QA tester reported that while working in a team, an AI HR filed an ethics complaint against them. Reports from 2025 show an increase in cases where AI suggests firing for low productivity based on performance data.
McKinsey and World Economic Forum reports estimate that by 2030, 30-40% of jobs will be affected by AI, with AI playing a management role in many. IDC predicts that 80% of large companies will use digital managers. However, AI will not completely replace humans but will support them. Challenges such as bias, privacy, and job loss will necessitate legal changes.
In a 2025 survey, 66% of managers sought AI assistance in layoff decisions. IBM replaced hundreds of jobs by automating HR tasks with AI, but also achieved productivity gains. A Resume Builder report states that half of the managers use AI in performance evaluations and terminations. This trend is growing, but 57% of employees prefer human managers.
