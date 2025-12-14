Mandatory Military Service: Crucial for National Security and Reserve Forces in 60-80 Countries Worldwide

For national security, especially in small or threatened countries, a large standing army and a trained reserve force are needed. A major objective of mandatory military service is to instill discipline, physical fitness, and a sense of patriotism in youth. Additionally, this system provides an effective means to immediately deploy a large and trained army in times of war or emergency, as a significant portion of the citizenry has already received military training. In many countries, along with such rules, an option for alternative civil service is also provided, so that those who do not wish to perform military service can contribute to the social or civic sector.