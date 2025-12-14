14 December 2025,

Sunday

World

Mandatory Military Service: Crucial for National Security and Reserve Forces in 60-80 Countries Worldwide

Compulsory military service is implemented in 60-80 countries worldwide for national security and to maintain a strong reserve force.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

Mandatory Military Service (Image: AI)

Mandatory Military Service: Many countries around the world have a rule of mandatory military service (conscription). Under this rule, citizens are required to undergo training and service in the army at a certain age. This rule is mainly made for national security, to build a strong reserve force, and to instill discipline in youth. This rule is strictly enforced, especially in countries with high geopolitical threats.

Military Service Mandatory in 60 to 80 Countries

Currently (as of 2025), approximately 60-80 countries have mandatory military service in some form. In some countries, it is only for men, while in others, it is for women as well.

Major Countries and Their Rules

  • Israel: Here, 32 months of service is mandatory for men and 24 months for women. This is due to the need for a strong defence, being surrounded by enemies on all sides. This rule has been in effect since 1948 and helps in increasing national unity.
  • South Korea: 18-21 months of service is required for men. This rule is strict due to tensions with North Korea. Celebrities like K-pop stars also participate with some exemptions.
  • North Korea: The longest service in the world – up to 10 years for men. Mandatory for women too. A fully militarized society and national security.
  • Norway: Mandatory for both genders, but selective (only a few are chosen). Service is 12-19 months. Women have also been included since 2015. Strong reserve force and threat from Russia.
  • Finland: 6-12 months for men. To maintain strong defence preparedness due to its border with Russia.
  • Turkey: 6-12 months for men. Option to get exemption by paying money.
  • Greece and Cyprus: Long service due to regional tensions.
  • UAE, Qatar, Kuwait: For national identity and security in the Middle East.
  • Taiwan: Due to the threat from China, 1 year of service is mandatory from 2024.
  • Eritrea: One of the strictest rules, service can be extended indefinitely.

Why Was This Rule Introduced?

For national security, especially in small or threatened countries, a large standing army and a trained reserve force are needed. A major objective of mandatory military service is to instill discipline, physical fitness, and a sense of patriotism in youth. Additionally, this system provides an effective means to immediately deploy a large and trained army in times of war or emergency, as a significant portion of the citizenry has already received military training. In many countries, along with such rules, an option for alternative civil service is also provided, so that those who do not wish to perform military service can contribute to the social or civic sector.

Mandatory in India or Not?

There is no such mandatory rule in India. The Indian Army is entirely voluntary. However, programs like NCC provide opportunities for youth to receive military training. Experts believe that due to India's large population and volunteer system, there is no need for conscription.

