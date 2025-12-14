Mandatory Military Service: Crucial for National Security and Reserve Forces in 60-80 Countries Worldwide

Mandatory Military Service (Image: AI)
Mandatory Military Service: Many countries around the world have a rule of mandatory military service (conscription). Under this rule, citizens are required to undergo training and service in the army at a certain age. This rule is mainly made for national security, to build a strong reserve force, and to instill discipline in youth. This rule is strictly enforced, especially in countries with high geopolitical threats.
Currently (as of 2025), approximately 60-80 countries have mandatory military service in some form. In some countries, it is only for men, while in others, it is for women as well.
For national security, especially in small or threatened countries, a large standing army and a trained reserve force are needed. A major objective of mandatory military service is to instill discipline, physical fitness, and a sense of patriotism in youth. Additionally, this system provides an effective means to immediately deploy a large and trained army in times of war or emergency, as a significant portion of the citizenry has already received military training. In many countries, along with such rules, an option for alternative civil service is also provided, so that those who do not wish to perform military service can contribute to the social or civic sector.
There is no such mandatory rule in India. The Indian Army is entirely voluntary. However, programs like NCC provide opportunities for youth to receive military training. Experts believe that due to India's large population and volunteer system, there is no need for conscription.
