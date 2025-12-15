15 दिसंबर 2025,

सोमवार

World

Former husband beheaded, married stepson: terrifying story of this actress will leave you shaken

An adult star has been convicted of the murder of her ex-husband. The case went on for a long time in court, and now the court's verdict has been delivered.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Husband beheading murder case

The court has found the adult film star guilty of murdering her former husband. (PC: Facebook)

Adult Star Devyn Michaels Killed Ex Husband: A former adult film star has been convicted of the brutal murder of her husband. In a long-drawn case, the court has found the 47-year-old woman guilty of murder and sent her to jail. The woman had beheaded her ex-husband and married his son. People were shocked when the entire case came to light.

Murder Happened in 2023

According to a Mirror UK report, former adult star Devyn Michaels has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Devyn was taken into custody in 2023. Jonathan Willett's decapitated body was found at her Las Vegas home in the US. The deceased's body also bore chemical burn marks. Police suspected that Devyn had severed her husband's head and disposed of it elsewhere.

Married Stepson After Divorce

Devyn Michaels and Jonathan Willett married in 2012 and divorced in 2018. Michaels later married Daveire Willett, the 29-year-old son of her ex-husband. Michaels wanted to move away, but before that, she planned to eliminate her ex-husband. Police suspected that the deceased's son, Daveire Willett, was also involved in this murder, but the police could not present any evidence against him. Daveire told the court that he had no hand in his father's murder.

Neither Head Nor Murder Weapon Found

During police interrogation, former adult star Devyn Michaels had stated that she was giving her ex-husband a massage in his bedroom when she attacked and killed him. The murderous woman did not stop there; she severed her ex-husband's head and disposed of it elsewhere. According to the police, after decapitating Jonathan, Michaels threw his head into a dumpster in the neighbourhood of her Northwest Valley home. However, neither the weapon used in the murder nor Willett's head was found by the police.

Arguments Proved Futile

In court, the former adult star's lawyers argued that Michaels' physique was not such that she could decapitate a person like Willett. The lawyers also stated that no one saw or heard this murder taking place. The police have no concrete evidence to prove Michaels guilty. However, the court rejected all the defence's arguments and convicted Michaels of her ex-husband's murder, sending her to jail. No concrete reason has emerged as to why Michaels committed this murder. But the police say that Michaels had two children with Jonathan Willett, custody of whom she did not get. She was reportedly angry with her ex-husband over this issue.

Woman Known By These Names

Devyn Michaels previously worked in adult films. She was known by the names Nikki Fairchild and Tracee Taverz. Police believe that Michaels wanted to move away with her two children but feared that Jonathan would harass her, which led her to commit this murder. Everyone is shocked after this murder came to light.

15 Dec 2025 09:57 am

