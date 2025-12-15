Former husband beheaded, married stepson: terrifying story of this actress will leave you shaken

In court, the former adult star's lawyers argued that Michaels' physique was not such that she could decapitate a person like Willett. The lawyers also stated that no one saw or heard this murder taking place. The police have no concrete evidence to prove Michaels guilty. However, the court rejected all the defence's arguments and convicted Michaels of her ex-husband's murder, sending her to jail. No concrete reason has emerged as to why Michaels committed this murder. But the police say that Michaels had two children with Jonathan Willett, custody of whom she did not get. She was reportedly angry with her ex-husband over this issue.