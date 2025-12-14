14 दिसंबर 2025,

World

8 killed in indiscriminate firing from a bridge on revellers at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Eight people have tragically died in a indiscriminate shooting from a bridge onto revellers at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting

( Photo: X Handle/ Bharat Intel 360)

A joyous Sunday in Sydney, Australia, turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy. A sudden shooting incident occurred at the famous Bondi Beach targeting holidaymakers. In this devastating incident, 8 people lost their lives. According to eyewitnesses, the attack happened so quickly and unexpectedly that no one had a chance to react. The beautiful beach was soon littered with bodies. Initial information suggests the attacker(s) were positioned on a bridge, targeting the crowd below on the beach. Due to it being a Sunday, the beach was crowded with people enjoying parties when suddenly the sound of gunfire erupted. Initially, people thought it was fireworks, but panic ensued when people started falling.

Bodies Scattered on the Sand, a Terrifying Scene

The scene after the firing stopped was horrific. Photos and videos circulating on social media show multiple bodies scattered on the sand by the sea. Blood was visible everywhere. The injured were screaming for help. Before the arrival of police and ambulances, local residents attempted to assist the injured.

Two Suspects in Police Custody, Area Sealed Off

New South Wales Police took immediate action, sealing off the area. Police have stated that two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. It is not yet clear whether this was a terrorist attack or a personal vendetta, but police are investigating it as an 'active shooter' incident. People are still being advised to stay away from the area.

Celebration Turned to Mourning, Shocked the World

It is reported that at the time of the shooting, some people had gathered for Hanukkah or pre-Christmas celebrations. The atmosphere of joy turned into screams and chaos within seconds. In a peaceful country like Australia, where the gun culture is not like that of America, such a mass shooting incident has shocked the entire world.

Anger and Fear Among Local Residents

Local residents of Sydney are expressing immense anger and fear following this incident. One eyewitness recounted, "I saw people dying before my eyes. We used to feel safe here, but today everything has changed."

Post-Attack Situation, Identification of Attackers

According to hospital sources, more than 10 people were injured in the firing, with three in critical condition. The death toll may rise. Police are questioning the two arrested suspects, whose identities have not yet been publicly disclosed. Efforts are underway to determine the source of their weapons.

Security Increased at Tourist Spots

Security has been heightened at other tourist attractions and crowded areas in Sydney. Police patrols have been increased at the Opera House and other beaches.

Questions Raised Over Australia's 'Gun Laws'

Australia is known worldwide for its strict gun laws. Following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, strict restrictions were placed on firearms. Since then, mass shooting incidents have been rare. However, such an open firing incident in one of Sydney's most secure areas is considered a major lapse by security agencies. Questions are being raised about how the attackers obtained automatic weapons and whether illegal firearms are entering the country through smugglers. This incident is likely to become a major topic of debate in the Australian Parliament in the coming days.

