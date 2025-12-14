8 killed in indiscriminate firing from a bridge on revellers at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Australia is known worldwide for its strict gun laws. Following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, strict restrictions were placed on firearms. Since then, mass shooting incidents have been rare. However, such an open firing incident in one of Sydney's most secure areas is considered a major lapse by security agencies. Questions are being raised about how the attackers obtained automatic weapons and whether illegal firearms are entering the country through smugglers. This incident is likely to become a major topic of debate in the Australian Parliament in the coming days.