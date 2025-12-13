US: 20 states sue Trump over H-1B visa fee hike, say if people from other countries don’t come…

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: ANI)
Twenty US states have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. The case is related to H-1B visas. The American states have filed a case challenging the Trump administration's decision to impose a fee of one hundred thousand dollars on H-1B visas.
They argue that this policy is illegal and poses a threat to essential public services. This lawsuit directly targets a policy by the Department of Homeland Security that increases costs for employers seeking to hire high-skilled foreign workers under the H-1B visa program. Hospitals, universities, and private schools widely use this program.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated that the Trump administration does not have the authority to impose the fee. Bonta said, "As the fourth-largest economy in the world, California knows that our state thrives when skilled talent from around the globe joins our workforce."
He added, "President Trump's illegal visa fees place an unnecessary financial burden on California's public employers and essential service providers, exacerbating workforce shortages in critical sectors."
President Trump issued the order for the new visa fees on September 19, 2025. The states contend that this policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the US Constitution by bypassing necessary rulemaking procedures and infringing upon congressional authority.
They argue that fees related to the H-1B program have historically been limited to covering the costs of operating the system. Currently, employers filing H-1B petitions pay between $960 and $7,595 in regulatory and legal fees.
It is noteworthy that in Fiscal Year 2024, approximately 17,000 H-1B visas were issued for medicine and health professions, with nearly half going to doctors and surgeons. It is estimated that the new visa fees could lead to a shortage of 86,000 doctors in the US by 2036.
The lawsuit was filed by Bonta and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell. They were joined by the Attorneys General of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.
The H-1B program is a significant pathway for skilled foreign workers, including a large number of Indian professionals working in technology, healthcare, and academic research.
