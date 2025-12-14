14 December 2025,

Two Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at Brown University in US

Brown University is currently holding its final examinations. It is reported that the shooting occurred near the Barus & Holley building, which houses the university's Engineering and Physics departments.

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

firing at Brown University

Firing At Brown University(Image Source-'X')

Brown University: A shooting incident has been reported near Brown University in the United States. According to media reports, police have stated that several people have been reported to have been shot in this incident. As per the information, the deaths of two people have been confirmed so far. Following the incident, the university administration immediately issued an alert across the entire campus. They also advised students and staff to hide in a safe place.

Final examinations are underway at the university

Final examinations are currently underway at Brown University. Police have not yet provided information on the condition of the injured or the reasons for the firing. It is being reported that the shooting occurred near the Barus & Holley building, which houses the university's engineering and physics departments. This is a seven-story building containing over 100 labs, several classrooms, and offices.

Alert issued on campus

Initially, the university stated through its emergency alert system that a suspect had been taken into custody, but this information was later corrected. The university clarified that the police are still searching for the suspect or suspects. The initial alert advised students and staff to lock their doors, silence their mobile phones, and take shelter in a safe location. It also instructed them to evacuate safely if possible, otherwise to remain hidden and only defend themselves as a last resort.

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 12:30 pm

Two Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at Brown University in US

