Bangladeshis Deported from South Africa Amidst Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) has apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight at OR Tambo International Airport with fake visas. All of these male passengers are being deported on charges of illegal entry. This action is part of an intensified campaign to curb human trafficking and irregular migration during the festive season.
BMA's acting commissioner, Jane Thupana, confirmed that these arrests were made based on the analysis of advance passenger data and behavioural profiling. Investigations revealed that these passengers were attempting to blend in with South African travellers, but due to suspicious movement patterns, they were separated and sent for secondary inspection. Their documents were found to be fake, and their intentions did not align with legitimate travel, raising suspicions of human trafficking.
Thupana stated that Ethiopian Airlines, which brought the undocumented immigrants, will be fined R15,000 (approximately ₹70,000) per passenger. The airline will also bear the full cost of returning these nationals to Bangladesh, as it was their responsibility to verify the authenticity of documents before boarding.
The country has long been concerned about illegal migration from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somalia, and Ethiopia. It is estimated that there are over 350,000 residents of Bangladeshi origin in South Africa, most of whom sought political asylum after Nelson Mandela came to power in 1994. Prior to that, Bangladesh had prohibited its citizens from travelling to South Africa due to the apartheid era. In many cases, fake documents are used with the collusion of local agents and officials.
