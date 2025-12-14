14 दिसंबर 2025,

रविवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Bangladeshis Deported from South Africa Amidst Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

South Africa's BMA has apprehended 16 Bangladeshi citizens who arrived with fake visas and has begun the deportation process. Ethiopian Airlines has been fined under strict measures against human trafficking and illegal immigration.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

Image: (X-@PatriotMarc)

South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) has apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight at OR Tambo International Airport with fake visas. All of these male passengers are being deported on charges of illegal entry. This action is part of an intensified campaign to curb human trafficking and irregular migration during the festive season.

Apprehended Due to Suspicious Movement Patterns

BMA's acting commissioner, Jane Thupana, confirmed that these arrests were made based on the analysis of advance passenger data and behavioural profiling. Investigations revealed that these passengers were attempting to blend in with South African travellers, but due to suspicious movement patterns, they were separated and sent for secondary inspection. Their documents were found to be fake, and their intentions did not align with legitimate travel, raising suspicions of human trafficking.

Strict Action Against Airline

Thupana stated that Ethiopian Airlines, which brought the undocumented immigrants, will be fined R15,000 (approximately ₹70,000) per passenger. The airline will also bear the full cost of returning these nationals to Bangladesh, as it was their responsibility to verify the authenticity of documents before boarding.

Situation of Bangladeshi Immigrants in South Africa

The country has long been concerned about illegal migration from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somalia, and Ethiopia. It is estimated that there are over 350,000 residents of Bangladeshi origin in South Africa, most of whom sought political asylum after Nelson Mandela came to power in 1994. Prior to that, Bangladesh had prohibited its citizens from travelling to South Africa due to the apartheid era. In many cases, fake documents are used with the collusion of local agents and officials.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 03:13 pm

English News / World / Bangladeshis Deported from South Africa Amidst Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Big News

View All

World

Trending

8 killed in indiscriminate firing from a bridge on revellers at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting
World

Mandatory Military Service: Crucial for National Security and Reserve Forces in 60-80 Countries Worldwide

World

Two Dead, Several Injured in Shooting at Brown University in US

firing at Brown University
World

US: 20 states sue Trump over H-1B visa fee hike, say if people from other countries don’t come…

Donald Trump
World

Japan: Shocking 6.7 quake rocks nation, tsunami hits

Earthquake
Asia
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.