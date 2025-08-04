4 August 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

Air India Singapore-Chennai Flight Cancelled Due to Technical Issue

Air India flight AI349 from Singapore to Chennai has been cancelled due to a technical fault. In an official statement, Air India explained that a maintenance issue was identified during pre-departure checks.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

air india
Air India (Photo: ANI)

Air India flight AI349 from Singapore to Chennai was cancelled on Sunday due to a technical fault. The flight was scheduled to operate with an Airbus A321. Air India stated in an official statement that a maintenance issue was identified during pre-departure checks, requiring additional time for rectification, leading to the flight's cancellation.

Alternative Arrangements for Passengers

Air India has initiated alternative arrangements to get affected passengers to Chennai as soon as possible. Passengers are being provided with hotel accommodation, and are being offered a full refund or free rescheduling, depending on their preference. The airline stated that its ground staff in Singapore are making every effort to minimise passenger inconvenience.

Increasing String of Technical Issues

Recently, several Air India flights have experienced technical malfunctions. On 31 July, flight AI2017 from Delhi to London had to return to the bay before takeoff due to a technical fault. Furthermore, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently identified 51 safety lapses in Air India during its annual audit, including seven serious violations.

Questions Raised about Passenger Safety

On social media, some passengers have expressed concern over Air India's recurring technical problems. One passenger wrote, “Air India's service has improved, but attention to maintenance is crucial.” Others praised the decision to prioritise crew safety.

Share the news:

Related Topics

AIR INDIA

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 12:18 pm

English News / World / Air India Singapore-Chennai Flight Cancelled Due to Technical Issue
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.