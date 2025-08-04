Air India Singapore-Chennai Flight Cancelled Due to Technical Issue

Air India flight AI349 from Singapore to Chennai was cancelled on Sunday due to a technical fault. The flight was scheduled to operate with an Airbus A321. Air India stated in an official statement that a maintenance issue was identified during pre-departure checks, requiring additional time for rectification, leading to the flight's cancellation.
Air India has initiated alternative arrangements to get affected passengers to Chennai as soon as possible. Passengers are being provided with hotel accommodation, and are being offered a full refund or free rescheduling, depending on their preference. The airline stated that its ground staff in Singapore are making every effort to minimise passenger inconvenience.
Recently, several Air India flights have experienced technical malfunctions. On 31 July, flight AI2017 from Delhi to London had to return to the bay before takeoff due to a technical fault. Furthermore, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently identified 51 safety lapses in Air India during its annual audit, including seven serious violations.
On social media, some passengers have expressed concern over Air India's recurring technical problems. One passenger wrote, “Air India's service has improved, but attention to maintenance is crucial.” Others praised the decision to prioritise crew safety.