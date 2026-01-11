Every Fourth Person is Lonely: More Deadly Than Obesity, Social Isolation is a ‘Global Health Threat’

(Photo Credit - IANS)
The entire world has shrunk to the palm of our hands with the advent of the internet and social media. Apart from known and unknown friends, news channels and reels keep us engaged 24/7. However, the silence within is making us lonely. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared loneliness a 'global health threat'. Surprisingly, what was once considered a problem only for the elderly is now affecting the youth and children as well. According to a recent report by the WHO and The Lancet, one in four adults globally is experiencing social isolation or loneliness.
According to experts, prolonged feelings of loneliness are as detrimental to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It is more fatal than obesity and physical inactivity. A report indicates that the rate of loneliness is highest in low-income countries at 24%, compared to approximately 11% in high-income countries.
Dr PL Bhalothia, a psychiatrist at MMS Medical College in Jaipur, stated, "In loneliness, an individual feels socially or emotionally isolated. This can lead to problems like anxiety, lack of self-confidence, and depression. To avoid this, increase social interaction, connect with the joint family culture, talk to family and friends, and dedicate time to your hobbies. Seek advice from a psychiatrist."
