Every Fourth Person is Lonely: More Deadly Than Obesity, Social Isolation is a ‘Global Health Threat’

The entire world has shrunk to the palm of our hands with the advent of the internet and social media. Apart from known and unknown friends, news channels and reels keep us engaged 24/7. However, the silence within is making us lonely. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared loneliness a 'global health threat'. Surprisingly, what was once considered a problem only for the elderly is now affecting the youth and children as well. According to a recent report by the WHO and The Lancet, one in four adults globally is experiencing social isolation or loneliness.