11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

World

Every Fourth Person is Lonely: More Deadly Than Obesity, Social Isolation is a ‘Global Health Threat’

Even in the era of social media, every fourth person worldwide is lonely. Shocking figures reveal that loneliness can increase the risk of death by 26%. Read the full WHO report and expert opinion.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

Loneliness

(Photo Credit - IANS)

The entire world has shrunk to the palm of our hands with the advent of the internet and social media. Apart from known and unknown friends, news channels and reels keep us engaged 24/7. However, the silence within is making us lonely. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared loneliness a 'global health threat'. Surprisingly, what was once considered a problem only for the elderly is now affecting the youth and children as well. According to a recent report by the WHO and The Lancet, one in four adults globally is experiencing social isolation or loneliness.

According to experts, prolonged feelings of loneliness are as detrimental to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It is more fatal than obesity and physical inactivity. A report indicates that the rate of loneliness is highest in low-income countries at 24%, compared to approximately 11% in high-income countries.

Shocking Statistics

  • In 2024, 81% of young people experiencing anxiety and depression were those who lived alone.
  • 25% of those under 30 years of age, and 29% in the 30-44 age group, experience loneliness.
  • Loneliness in a state of illness increases the risk of death by 26 percent.
  • In India, 50% of youth experience loneliness, which could have an annual impact of $10 billion on productivity. (Source: WHO, Harvard Study, Fortune Magazine, Campaign to End Loneliness)

Reasons for Increasing Loneliness

  • Increased activity on social media and the internet is leading to a disconnect from real life.
  • Emotional isolation increased due to social distancing during the lockdown.
  • Unemployment, job stress, and strained relationships are reducing connections.

What to Do

  • Prioritise social connection in schools, workplaces, and within families.
  • Engage with local people and community events.
  • Have regular conversations with elders and children at home.

Increase Social Interaction, Dedicate Time to Hobbies: Dr PL Bhalothia

Dr PL Bhalothia, a psychiatrist at MMS Medical College in Jaipur, stated, "In loneliness, an individual feels socially or emotionally isolated. This can lead to problems like anxiety, lack of self-confidence, and depression. To avoid this, increase social interaction, connect with the joint family culture, talk to family and friends, and dedicate time to your hobbies. Seek advice from a psychiatrist."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 01:06 pm

News / World / Every Fourth Person is Lonely: More Deadly Than Obesity, Social Isolation is a ‘Global Health Threat’

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Strikes: America Strikes Another Country Late at Night After Venezuela, Dropping Over 90 Bombs

World

Iranian Women Ignite Cigarettes with Khamenei's Burning Images, Sparking Global Outcry

Iran Protests 2026
World

Iran’s ‘Hunger Revolution’: Fierce rebellion spreads to 31 provinces, Trump calls former prince

Iran Protest 2026
World

US Commerce Secretary Claims India-US Trade Deal Fell Through Because PM Modi Refused to Make a Call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump
World

Trump administration allows India to buy Venezuelan oil amid 500 per cent tariff threat

Donald Trump And PM Modi
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.