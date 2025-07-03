Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists Kidnap Three Indians in Mali

Who Carried Out the Kidnapping? Currently, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the three Indians. However, several terrorist attacks took place across Mali on 1 July, and the attack on the Diamond Cement Factory was part of these attacks. Responsibility for these attacks has been claimed by Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a terrorist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. Therefore, it is suspected that these Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists were responsible for the kidnapping of the three Indians.

India Expresses Concern The Indian government has expressed concern over the kidnapping of three Indian citizens by terrorists in Mali. A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the incident, calling it a ‘deplorable act of violence’.

Demand for Release The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has demanded that the Malian government ensure the immediate and safe release of the three kidnapped Indians. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Bamako, the capital of Mali, is in constant contact with local authorities, police, and factory management. The embassy is also keeping the families of the kidnapped Indians informed of the situation and assuring them that every effort will be made to secure their safe return.