Al-Qaeda-Linked Terrorists Kidnap Three Indians in Mali

Terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda have kidnapped three Indian nationals in Mali. The Indian government has expressed concern over the incident and demanded their release.

Jul 03, 2025 / 12:37 pm

Patrika Desk

Terrorism has rapidly increased in African countries over the past few years. Incidents of terrorist activity are now frequently reported. One such incident has occurred in the West African nation of Mali. A group of terrorists attacked the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Mali on 1 July, kidnapping three employees. According to reports, all three hostages are Indian citizens.

Who Carried Out the Kidnapping?

Currently, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the three Indians. However, several terrorist attacks took place across Mali on 1 July, and the attack on the Diamond Cement Factory was part of these attacks. Responsibility for these attacks has been claimed by Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a terrorist group affiliated with Al-Qaeda. Therefore, it is suspected that these Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists were responsible for the kidnapping of the three Indians.

India Expresses Concern

The Indian government has expressed concern over the kidnapping of three Indian citizens by terrorists in Mali. A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the incident, calling it a ‘deplorable act of violence’.

Demand for Release

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has demanded that the Malian government ensure the immediate and safe release of the three kidnapped Indians. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Bamako, the capital of Mali, is in constant contact with local authorities, police, and factory management. The embassy is also keeping the families of the kidnapped Indians informed of the situation and assuring them that every effort will be made to secure their safe return.

Advisory Issued for Indians in Mali

Following the incident, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has advised other Indians residing in Mali to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and stay in contact with the embassy. Cases of terrorist incidents have increased in Mali over the past few years, and not only locals but also foreigners are targeted by terrorists.

