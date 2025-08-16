Alaska Summit: Putin's Unspoken Question on Ukraine's War

Meanwhile, the New York Times, in its report on the Trump-Putin meeting, stated that President Trump has excessive confidence in his negotiating abilities. According to the newspaper, the summit was merely a listening exercise. The newspaper criticised Trump, stating that he considers himself a peacemaker, linked to his often-expressed desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He attempted to take credit for minor military skirmishes but failed to deliver on claims of stopping the Russia-Ukrainian war and ending the Hamas-Israel conflict. However, he played a significant role in the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.