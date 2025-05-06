Alcatraz Reopening: Trump's Message Behind the Infamous Jail's Return

America’s Most Notorious Criminals Were Housed Here Alcatraz was even more secure than the idiom ‘a bird cannot even fly over’ used to describe high-security prisons. Since it was built on an island in the middle of the vast ocean in San Francisco, California, prisoners couldn’t even think about escaping. America’s most notorious criminals were kept here. Each cell measured 9×5 feet. There were no amenities to speak of. The prison conditions were such that the prisoners nicknamed it ‘Helcatraz’ (hell-like prison). Once inside, there was no escape.

Why Alcatraz Prison Was Closed in 1964 Distressed by the extremely harsh conditions of the prison, prisoners either lost their mental balance or committed suicide. Alcatraz Prison was built in 1934 and closed in 1963. The reason for its closure was the cost. The US government stated that the cost per prisoner in Alcatraz was three times higher than in ordinary prisons. After closure, Alcatraz Prison was transformed into a tourist destination. Every year, about 1.4 million tourists visit to see its historic buildings, gardens, and lighthouse.

Three Prisoners Who Escaped in 1962 Remain Missing Prisoners attempted to escape from Alcatraz Prison 31 times, all unsuccessfully. However, on June 12, 1962, three prisoners—Frank Morris, John Anglin, and Clarence Anglin—escaped. The prison administration then said that it was impossible for anyone to swim so far to reach the shore. Perhaps all three prisoners drowned. None of the three were ever seen again, nor were their bodies ever found. After a long investigation, the administration declared them dead in 1979. But after an anonymous letter claimed they were alive, the search began again and continues to this day.

Hollywood Has Produced Thrilling Films Several Hollywood films have been made on Alcatraz Prison. ‘Birdman of Alcatraz’ (1962) was released before the prison’s closure. The sensation created by the escape of three prisoners that same year provided a new theme for filmmakers. ‘Escape from Alcatraz’, ‘Point Blank’, ‘The Rock’, and ‘Murder in the First’ were all made on this theme. The ‘Azkaban’ prison in the Harry Potter series was largely inspired by Alcatraz.