Alzheimer's Hope: New Treatments and Test Offer Breakthrough in US

Alzheimer's Treatment Update: Billions of dollars have been spent worldwide on Alzheimer's treatment, yet a definitive cure remains elusive. Recently, two new drugs and a novel blood test have offered a new glimmer of hope in combating this complex disease. However, experts still question their effectiveness. Two drugs, ‘donanemab’ and ‘lecanemab’, developed by American companies Eli Lilly and Biogen, claim to slow the progression of Alzheimer's. These drugs are administered in the early stages of the disease and their effects are limited in duration.
However, these drugs are very expensive and can have serious side effects, such as brain haemorrhage. This is why many countries have taken different decisions regarding their use. While the US has approved them, countries like France and Britain have not included them in their insurance systems, as they believe the drugs do not offer sufficient benefit relative to their cost.
Previously, diagnosing Alzheimer's required a lumbar puncture, a procedure involving extracting liquid from the spine. This method was not only expensive but also painful. A new blood test has now been developed that can detect the disease's ‘biomarkers’, or biological indicators.
While this blood test has been approved in the US, there is still scepticism in Europe. European experts believe that biomarkers alone cannot provide a complete and accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's. They argue that a detailed investigation of mental and functional abilities is still necessary.
Recent research has shown that unhealthy lifestyle habits such as obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and hearing problems can increase the risk of Alzheimer's.
According to a report in ‘The Lancet’, these factors may play a role in approximately 50% of cases. This is why experts are now focusing on how to encourage people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
While experiments conducted so far have not clearly shown that improving lifestyle can prevent Alzheimer's, a recent study found that patients who received guidance and support for two years experienced a slight reduction in the decline of their mental state.
Recent advancements in treating a complex disease like Alzheimer's are certainly encouraging, but it would be premature to claim that a cure has been found. While new drugs offer some relief, their effects are limited and side effects can be serious.
Although early diagnosis is possible with a blood test, experts believe this is only one step, not the ultimate solution. Long-term research and effort will determine whether these drugs and lifestyle changes can truly become effective weapons against Alzheimer's.