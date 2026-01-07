Bangladesh Minority Attacks: Violence against minorities continues in Bangladesh, with 7 people losing their lives in the last 22 days

Bangladesh Minority Attacks (Image: Patrika)
The violence that has been ongoing in Bangladesh for the past few weeks shows no signs of abating. The communal fire that erupted after the death of Inquilab Manch leader Usman Hadi is now claiming innocent lives. In the last 22 days, 7 people have died in various incidents of violence, 6 of whom were from the Hindu community. These incidents have not only created terror among the minorities in Bangladesh but have also raised questions about the law and order under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The latest incidents have revealed the most horrific face of violence. Moni Chakraborty from Narsingdi district, who was a small shopkeeper by profession, was attacked with sharp weapons late at night. Unknown miscreants targeted him while he was at his grocery store. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. Similarly, in another incident, a young man named Mithun was drowned and killed by a mob in a river. These incidents demonstrate the extent to which the attackers have become fearless.
Not only ordinary citizens but also journalists, considered the mirror of society, are falling victim to violence. Journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi was called out of his ice factory in broad daylight and shot in the head after an argument. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers arrived on motorcycles and fled easily after the murder.
Meanwhile, the story of the death of businessman Khokon Das is spine-chilling. An angry mob attacked him and then set him on fire by dousing him with petrol. People are also being targeted by resorting to sensitive accusations like blasphemy, the victim of which was Dipu Das. He was killed by a mob based on a mere accusation.
It is noteworthy that the publicly reported deaths since December 18 include Dipu Das, Rana Pratap Bairagi, Amrit Mandal, Brajendra Biswas, Khokon Das, Moni Chakraborty, and Mithun. Local human rights activists believe that the actual number could be much higher, as many incidents go unreported.
This violence is being met with global concern. Human rights organizations state that the flourishing culture of 'mob lynching' in Bangladesh is fatal for democracy. Hindu organizations and civil society have demanded security from the government, but the administration's silence and laxity in action have further increased the fear. People are saying, "When the protectors themselves remain silent, where should the minorities go?"
Currently, a tense peace prevails in Narsingdi and the affected areas. The police have registered cases against some unknown individuals, but the main conspirators are still at large. Many families from the Hindu community have started migrating out of fear. It remains to be seen in the coming days, amidst international pressure, whether the Muhammad Yunus government takes strict action against the culprits or if this cycle of violence continues.
However, behind this violence, there may be deeper political interests beyond just communal reasons. Experts believe that the growing influence of Inquilab Manch and extremist groups is damaging Bangladesh's secular image. Fake news spreading on social media and false claims of 'blasphemy' have added fuel to the fire. This instability could also create new challenges like a refugee crisis for neighboring countries.
