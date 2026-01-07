Bangladesh Minority Attacks: Violence against minorities continues in Bangladesh, with 7 people losing their lives in the last 22 days

The violence that has been ongoing in Bangladesh for the past few weeks shows no signs of abating. The communal fire that erupted after the death of Inquilab Manch leader Usman Hadi is now claiming innocent lives. In the last 22 days, 7 people have died in various incidents of violence, 6 of whom were from the Hindu community. These incidents have not only created terror among the minorities in Bangladesh but have also raised questions about the law and order under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. The latest incidents have revealed the most horrific face of violence. Moni Chakraborty from Narsingdi district, who was a small shopkeeper by profession, was attacked with sharp weapons late at night. Unknown miscreants targeted him while he was at his grocery store. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. Similarly, in another incident, a young man named Mithun was drowned and killed by a mob in a river. These incidents demonstrate the extent to which the attackers have become fearless.