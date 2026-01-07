7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

World

PM Modi Discusses Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Netanyahu in Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone today. What was discussed between the two? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo - ANI)

India and Israel have long enjoyed strong relations, with both nations consistently supporting each other in the fight against terrorism. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to visit India in December, but the visit had to be postponed for unspecified reasons. However, Netanyahu is preparing to visit India this year. The two countries recently signed a trade agreement. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu share a good rapport, and they spoke on the phone today.

India-Israel Stand Together Against Terrorism

PM Modi shared details of his phone conversation with Netanyahu via a social media post. PM Modi wrote, "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination, reiterating the India-Israel solidarity against terrorism."

India-Israel Partnership

India and Israel have partnerships across various sectors. The two countries are collaborating in areas such as defence and internal security, agriculture and food security, water management and technology, science, technology and innovation, cybersecurity, space technology, energy, health and biotechnology, AI, trade and investment, the fight against terrorism, culture, and education.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Narendra Modi

pm modi

PM Narendra Modi

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 05:55 pm

English News / World / PM Modi Discusses Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Netanyahu in Phone Call

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Bangladesh Minority Attacks: Violence against minorities continues in Bangladesh, with 7 people losing their lives in the last 22 days

Dipu Das Murder in Bangladesh lynching Janhvi Kapoor said it is Narsanhar and jaya prada share video
World

US Officials Pursue Russian Ship in Venezuela, Leading to Scuffle; Putin Dispatches Force

Russia-Ukraine War President Trump-Putin
World

India Expresses Concern Over Venezuela Situation, EAM Jaishankar Makes Appeal

S. Jaishankar expresses India's concern over Venezuela situation
World

Philippines Rocked by 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Earthquake
World

Trump Demands 50 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil, Delcy Rodriguez Declares 7 Days of National Mourning for Those Killed in US Attack

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.