PM Modi Discusses Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Netanyahu in Phone Call

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo - ANI)
India and Israel have long enjoyed strong relations, with both nations consistently supporting each other in the fight against terrorism. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to visit India in December, but the visit had to be postponed for unspecified reasons. However, Netanyahu is preparing to visit India this year. The two countries recently signed a trade agreement. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netanyahu share a good rapport, and they spoke on the phone today.
PM Modi shared details of his phone conversation with Netanyahu via a social media post. PM Modi wrote, "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination, reiterating the India-Israel solidarity against terrorism."
India and Israel have partnerships across various sectors. The two countries are collaborating in areas such as defence and internal security, agriculture and food security, water management and technology, science, technology and innovation, cybersecurity, space technology, energy, health and biotechnology, AI, trade and investment, the fight against terrorism, culture, and education.
