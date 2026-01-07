PM Modi Discusses Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Netanyahu in Phone Call

PM Modi shared details of his phone conversation with Netanyahu via a social media post. PM Modi wrote, "Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination, reiterating the India-Israel solidarity against terrorism."