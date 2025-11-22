Amazon Sacks Over 1,800 Engineers in Major Layoff

Amazon lays off 1,800 engineers (Representational Photo)
The world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon, has taken a step that has dealt a major blow to its workers, increasing their tension. At the end of October, the company had announced large-scale layoffs, putting around 14,000 jobs at risk. Now, a report has emerged stating that the company laid off over 1,800 engineers in October.
The layoff of over 1,800 Amazon engineers has impacted several sectors. These include cloud services and devices, as well as retail, advertising, and the online goods department.
According to media reports, Amazon may conduct further employee layoffs in January 2026. This has increased the anxiety among the company's employees, as no department is safe from these cuts.
Amazon had hired a large number of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the trend of online shopping had significantly increased, leading to a rise in demand. However, due to a decrease in demand and economic pressure, the company is now focusing on controlling its expenses, which is why it has decided to implement layoffs.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy intends to completely transform the company's work culture. However, this does not mean that Amazon will give more importance to AI. While reducing layers and speeding up decision-making within the company is necessary, the inclination towards AI is bringing about changes in the company's workforce. If AI continues to develop at this pace, further job cuts are possible in the future.
