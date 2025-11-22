Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Amazon Sacks Over 1,800 Engineers in Major Layoff

Amazon has taken a step that is a major blow to the people working in the company. What is the whole matter? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

Amazon

Amazon lays off 1,800 engineers (Representational Photo)

The world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon, has taken a step that has dealt a major blow to its workers, increasing their tension. At the end of October, the company had announced large-scale layoffs, putting around 14,000 jobs at risk. Now, a report has emerged stating that the company laid off over 1,800 engineers in October.

Which Sectors Were Affected?

The layoff of over 1,800 Amazon engineers has impacted several sectors. These include cloud services and devices, as well as retail, advertising, and the online goods department.

Further Layoffs Possible in January 2026

According to media reports, Amazon may conduct further employee layoffs in January 2026. This has increased the anxiety among the company's employees, as no department is safe from these cuts.

Reason for the Layoffs

Amazon had hired a large number of employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the trend of online shopping had significantly increased, leading to a rise in demand. However, due to a decrease in demand and economic pressure, the company is now focusing on controlling its expenses, which is why it has decided to implement layoffs.

Company Plans to Change Work Culture

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy intends to completely transform the company's work culture. However, this does not mean that Amazon will give more importance to AI. While reducing layers and speeding up decision-making within the company is necessary, the inclination towards AI is bringing about changes in the company's workforce. If AI continues to develop at this pace, further job cuts are possible in the future.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

22 Nov 2025 04:26 pm

English News / World / Amazon Sacks Over 1,800 Engineers in Major Layoff

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Faisalabad Boiler Blast Death Toll Rises to 20, Factory Destroyed

Boiler blast in Faisalabad
Pakistan

Trump’s Ultimatum: ‘Zelensky Must Accept Russia-Ukraine Peace Proposal’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
World

10 Killed, Over 600 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Strikes Bangladesh

Earthquake in Bangladesh
World

Bangladesh Hit by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt in Kolkata

Earthquake
Asia

Meta to Block Instagram and Facebook Accounts for Under-16s in Australia from December 4

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.