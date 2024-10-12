scriptAmerica Imposes Sanctions on Iran, Missile Attack on Israel | Latest News | Patrika News
America Imposes Sanctions on Iran, Missile Attack on Israel

America Imposes Sanctions On Iran: America has imposed sanctions on Iran. What is the reason behind it? Let’s find out.

New DelhiOct 12, 2024 / 04:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden and Ali Khamenei

Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden and Ali Khamenei (from left to right)

The tension between Israel and Iran is not subsiding. A few days ago, Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. Iran’s target was Israel’s military bases. Although Israel destroyed most of Iran’s missiles, it did not ignore the attack. Israel has made it clear that it is preparing to respond to Iran’s attack and its response will be deadly and accurate. Iran has already said that if Israel attacks it, it will not back down from retaliating. Meanwhile, the United States, which has been a supporter of Israel from the beginning, has taken a major decision against Iran.

America Imposes Sanctions on Iran

Iran had attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. In view of this, America has targeted Iran’s energy trade and imposed sanctions. America has imposed sanctions on six institutions involved in Iran’s petroleum trade and has also declared six Iranian ships as prohibited property. Moreover, America has stated that it will impose sanctions on every individual involved in Iran’s petroleum or petrochemical sectors. In addition, America is also banning 10 other institutions and has identified 17 ships involved in the shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products as prohibited property.

Iran’s Missile Programs and Support to Terrorists

American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that America’s sanctions will help deprive Iran of financial resources used to support its missile programs and terrorist groups that threaten America, its allies, and partners. According to Sullivan, this will lead to a weakness in Iran’s missile programs and support to terrorists.

