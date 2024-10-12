America Imposes Sanctions on Iran, Missile Attack on Israel

America Imposes Sanctions on Iran Iran had attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. In view of this, America has targeted Iran’s energy trade and imposed sanctions. America has imposed sanctions on six institutions involved in Iran’s petroleum trade and has also declared six Iranian ships as prohibited property. Moreover, America has stated that it will impose sanctions on every individual involved in Iran’s petroleum or petrochemical sectors. In addition, America is also banning 10 other institutions and has identified 17 ships involved in the shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products as prohibited property.

Iran’s Missile Programs and Support to Terrorists American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that America’s sanctions will help deprive Iran of financial resources used to support its missile programs and terrorist groups that threaten America, its allies, and partners. According to Sullivan, this will lead to a weakness in Iran’s missile programs and support to terrorists.