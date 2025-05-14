scriptIndian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister | Anita Anand, of , Sworn in as Canada&#39;s New Foreign Minister | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

Canada has a new Foreign Minister. A woman of Indian origin has been appointed to the post.

May 14, 2025 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

In the recent Canadian election, Mark Carney’s Liberal Party emerged victorious, marking his return as Prime Minister of Canada. The election also saw a strong showing from candidates of Indian origin. A remarkable 22 candidates of Indian descent secured wins, including Anita Anand of the Liberal Party, who won the Oakville East seat.

Anita Anand Appointed As Canada’s Foreign Minister

Anita Anand has been appointed as Canada’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs. Following her appointment, she posted on social media: “I am honoured to be named Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians.”

Sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita

Ms Anand, of Indian origin, took her oath as Canada’s new Foreign Minister on the holy book, the Bhagavad Gita. This decision has garnered significant praise on social media.

Who is Anita Anand?

57-year-old Anita Anand was born on May 20, 1967, in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Canada. Her father late Sundaram Vivek Anand, and mother, late Saroj Daulat Ram were doctors. Her father was from Tamil Nadu and mother from Punjab. Before entering politics, Anand was a lawyer and professor. She first became a Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019, representing the Liberal Party. In the Trudeau government, she held responsibilities in Public Services, Procurement, and National Defence, as well as chairing the Treasury Board. From 2024 until the recent election, she served as Minister of Transport and Minister of International Trade. Now, in the Carney government, she will assume the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

