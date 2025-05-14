Indian Origin Anita Anand Sworn in as Canada’s New Foreign Minister

Anita Anand Appointed As Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand has been appointed as Canada’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs. Following her appointment, she posted on social media: “I am honoured to be named Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians.”

I am honoured to be named Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians. pic.twitter.com/NpPqyah9k3 — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 13, 2025 Sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita Ms Anand, of Indian origin, took her oath as Canada’s new Foreign Minister on the holy book, the Bhagavad Gita. This decision has garnered significant praise on social media. Ms Anand, of Indian origin, took her oath as Canada’s new Foreign Minister on the holy book, the Bhagavad Gita. This decision has garnered significant praise on social media.