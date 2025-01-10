Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

Announcement on X Chandra Arya announced his candidacy via a post on X, stating: “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.” Arya emphasised the need for Canada to have a government that is not afraid to make bold decisions, decisions he believes will revive Canada’s economy and create equal opportunities for all Canadians.

We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require… pic.twitter.com/GJjJ1Y2oI5 — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) January 9, 2025 It is worth noting that during Justin Trudeau's tenure, Canada's relations with several countries, including India, became strained. Issues such as tackling the Khalistan movement and visa restrictions on Indian students further exacerbated these tensions.

Who is Chandra Arya? Chandra Arya, the Indian-origin MP, hails from Dwaralu village in Tumkur district, Karnataka, India. He holds an MBA from the Kuvempu Institute of Management Studies, Karnataka University. He moved to Canada in 2006, serving as the president of the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber before entering politics.

Entry into Politics Arya won his first election in the 2015 Canadian federal election, representing the Nepean riding. He was re-elected in both 2019 and 2021. He also serves as a member of the Standing Committee on International Trade. In 2022, Arya became the first MP to address the Canadian House of Commons in his mother tongue, Kannada.