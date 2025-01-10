scriptAnother Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post | Latest News | Patrika News
Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

Chandra Arya has been vocal about issues such as the vandalism of Hindu temples in Toronto a few months ago, for which he blamed Khalistani extremists.

Jan 10, 2025

Patrika Desk

भारतवंशी कनाडाई सांसद चंद्रा आर्य

Following the resignation of Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of Canada, several individuals have announced their candidacy for the position. Anita Anand, a person of Indian origin, was among the first to declare her candidacy. Now, another Indian-origin Hindu Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya, has also entered the race. Arya is considered a loyalist of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, he has voiced his opposition to several issues perceived as anti-India.

Announcement on X

Chandra Arya announced his candidacy via a post on X, stating: “I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.” Arya emphasised the need for Canada to have a government that is not afraid to make bold decisions, decisions he believes will revive Canada’s economy and create equal opportunities for all Canadians.
It is worth noting that during Justin Trudeau’s tenure, Canada’s relations with several countries, including India, became strained. Issues such as tackling the Khalistan movement and visa restrictions on Indian students further exacerbated these tensions.

Who is Chandra Arya?

Chandra Arya, the Indian-origin MP, hails from Dwaralu village in Tumkur district, Karnataka, India. He holds an MBA from the Kuvempu Institute of Management Studies, Karnataka University. He moved to Canada in 2006, serving as the president of the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber before entering politics.

Entry into Politics

Arya won his first election in the 2015 Canadian federal election, representing the Nepean riding. He was re-elected in both 2019 and 2021. He also serves as a member of the Standing Committee on International Trade. In 2022, Arya became the first MP to address the Canadian House of Commons in his mother tongue, Kannada.
Arya has been vocal on issues such as the vandalism of Hindu temples in Toronto earlier this year, attributing the attacks to Khalistani extremists. This stance garnered him significant attention.

Arya’s Plans as Prime Minister

Chandra Arya has outlined several policy proposals should he become Prime Minister. These include limiting immigration, criminalising the glorification and support of terrorism and extremist groups, guaranteeing orders for over 100,000 prefabricated homes, revolutionising housing construction with advanced technologies, prioritising defence investment to secure Canada’s needs, abolishing the consumer carbon tax, and making Canada a republic.

