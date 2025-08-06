6 August 2025,

Wednesday

World

Four Killed in Arizona Plane Crash

A plane crash in Arizona, USA, has claimed the lives of four people.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Plane crash in Arizona
Plane crash in Arizona (Photo - New York Post on social media)

Several plane crashes this year have shocked the world. Such incidents are occurring frequently, showing no signs of abating. The rising number of air accidents is a cause for concern. Another such incident has now occurred in the United States of America (USA), which has already witnessed numerous plane crashes this year. On Tuesday, a medical plane crashed in Chinle, Arizona. The plane crashed near the Chinle Airport.

Plane Carrying Medical Team to Retrieve Patient

A small Beechcraft 300 plane was en route to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital on Tuesday. However, it crashed near Chinle Airport.

Plane Engulfed in Flames, All Four Passengers Killed

Four people were on board the plane, including the pilot and members of a medical team. Upon impact, the plane burst into flames and was completely destroyed. All four passengers died at the scene.

Investigation Underway

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the crash. However, no details have been revealed yet.

Updated on:

06 Aug 2025 11:37 am

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 11:19 am

World / Four Killed in Arizona Plane Crash
