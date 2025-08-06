Four Killed in Arizona Plane Crash

Several plane crashes this year have shocked the world. Such incidents are occurring frequently, showing no signs of abating. The rising number of air accidents is a cause for concern. Another such incident has now occurred in the United States of America (USA), which has already witnessed numerous plane crashes this year. On Tuesday, a medical plane crashed in Chinle, Arizona. The plane crashed near the Chinle Airport.
A small Beechcraft 300 plane was en route to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital on Tuesday. However, it crashed near Chinle Airport.
Four people were on board the plane, including the pilot and members of a medical team. Upon impact, the plane burst into flames and was completely destroyed. All four passengers died at the scene.
Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to determine the cause of the crash. However, no details have been revealed yet.